The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday there have been no new positive coronovirus COVID-19 cases in the county since the first three cases were identified more than a week ago.
— Positive cases = 3
— Negative cases = 80
— Probable cases = 1
— Suspect cases = 4
— Pending test results = 3
Case definitions:
Positive means confirmed; laboratory confirmation of agent.
Probable means typical clinical features of illness and partial laboratory results (confirmation pending) or epidemiologic link to a laboratory-confirmed case
Suspect means typical clinical features of illness and missing laboratory and epidemiologic information
The county’s three positive cases were reported more than one week ago. The first was reported on Friday, April 3 and the next two were reported on Saturday, April 4.
There have been no new cases reported since in the county.
Over the latest weekend, the number of suspect cased had swelled from three to eight. Since then, the number of suspect cases has decreased to four.
As of this week, Monday, neighboring counties other than Chippewa have reported few or no cases of the coronovirus.
Neighboring counties reporting cases include Barron with six, Chippewa with 20, Price with one, Sawyer with one, Taylor with 0 and Washburn with 0.
Statewide there have been 3,428 positive cases with 36,769 negative test results and 154 deaths.
The statewide case fatality percentage is 4 percent.
In spite of restrictions on large and small groups, the number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to grow resulting in more individuals needing medical care and accelerating the possibility of exceeding the state’s health care resources. Social distancing — the practice of keeping at least 6 feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact—is proving the only effective means of slowing the rate of infection.
All individuals in the state are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence, with limited exceptions. Individuals who are using shared or outdoor space other than their home or residence, must, at all times and to the extent possible, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from another person. Individuals do not need to maintain social distancing between family members in a single living unit or with other household members.
All individuals may leave their home or residence for a number of essential activities and functions including health and safety, such as picking up medications, visits with health care providers; obtaining groceries and food, buying gas or pet food, and other activities necessary to maintain the home or residence; outdoor activities, such as walking, biking, hiking or running while maintaining social distancing (does not include contact sports such as basketball); taking care of others, including friends and pets; and the travel associated with such tasks.
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses). They include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
If you develop any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face. This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
