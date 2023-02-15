Feb. 16
GAME NIGHT — Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4-8 p.m. in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library. For all gamers interested in board games, puzzles or rousing imaginative RPB game. Bring your own games. Fun for all ages.
Feb. 17
STORYTIME — On Friday, Feb. 17 the Bruce Area Library will have storytime at 10:30 a.m. The feature book will be That’s What Friends are For by Valeri Gorbachev and Do You Have a Hat? by Eileen Spinellil.
KINDERGARTEN STORYTIME — The Bruce Area Library will have kindergarten storytime at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 featuring The Dark by Lemony Snicket. This will take place at the Bruce Elementary School.
Feb. 18
JOIN RUSK — The Rusk County Community Library will hold an event featuring different community organizations on Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come find a volunteer opportunity that’s right for you.
Feb. 20
LEGO CLUB — At the Rusk County Community Library at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — At the Bruce Area Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
Feb. 23
MANNA MEAL — The February Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Ladysmith Christian Church.
Feb. 24
EMBRACE— Storytime at the Bruce Area Library at 10:30 a.m. Featuring Box of Mixed Emotions by Disney and with emotions charades and cup flowers activities to follow.
Feb. 27
BOOK CLUB— The Bruce Area Library book club will meet Monday, Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. To discuss Kindness and Wonder by Gavin Edwards.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — The Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce will host a Fellowship meal on Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
March 25
ANNUAL RUSK AREA SPRING EXPO — Will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Ladysmith Middle & High School, 1700 Edgewood Ave. E, Ladysmith.
March 30
MANNA MEAL — The March Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Ladysmith Lions Club.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as, the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
The Bruce Museum will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment, up to two hours, to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please, stop in the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month, and from 10-10:30 a.m., on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
