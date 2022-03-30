The Rusk County coordinator submitted a letter of resignation on March 22 after accepting the county administrator position in Sawyer County.
Andy Albarado has worked for Rusk County for 23 years, beginning in 1998 after graduating from college. A number of factors led him to exploring other opportunities, said Albarado.
“Even taking the first step to explore was difficult, and the decision to accept when offered the position was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” said Albarado.
He says the most enjoyable aspects of working in Rusk County were the people, organizations and community. “My position involved working with a wide section of the community, and the relationships I’ve developed with my colleagues, individuals, businesses, organizations is what I will undoubtedly miss the most,” said Albarado.
He went on to say, “my wife used to joke that we couldn’t make a quick trip to the grocery store because I’d end up stopping and talking to people.”
This is part of what living in a small community Albarado says he enjoys.
Albarado is currently working on a transition plan but does anticipate starting in Sawyer County as the County Administrator around April 25.
He will likely be doing some transition work after that date, in part due to the upcoming election, which makes the exact date fluid, said Albarado.
“In my resignation to the county, I offered to do whatever I can to help in an effective transition now and after my departure. That is very important to me,” said Albarado.
In his resignation letter, Albarado says, “I will always be grateful for my time in Rusk County and the relationships I’ve had with fellow employees, board members, businesses, organizations and the community in general. I will miss those relationships the most.”
He called the work he did in Rusk County rewarding and an important part of his life.
In Sawyer County, Albarado will be the county administrator. His duties will be different than in Rusk County where he served as the county coordinator. According to Albarado, the administrator has duties as outlined by statute and he will be running the day-to-day operations of Sawyer County. He will have some decision making authority.
The difference, says Albarado, being that in Rusk County his duties were outlined by the county board.
The differences are subtle but significant.
Albarado says he is looking forward to the challenge of a greater level of responsibility. He is also looking forward to being a part of a new organization and seeing how he can apply his experience and background.
Rusk County Board Chair Dave Willingham said no formal hiring process has been finalized but that the Personnel Committee did have a discussion on Friday, March 25. Final decisions on the hiring process are pending until further discussions with the county board are had.
During the discussion with the county board, the hiring process will be decided and members will be appointed to a special ad hoc committee to solidify the hiring process.
Due to the time with county supervisor elections coming on April 5, said Willingham, no tentative time schedule for hiring a new county coordinator will be made until after the April county board meeting.
“The [county] board will first want to determine the hiring process and any possible changes to the current job description,” said Willingham.
“I along with the board have enjoyed the time we have worked with Andy, not only since he assumed the role of administrative coordinator, but for many years,” said Willingham. He went on to say, “he is a multitalented individual with a vast knowledge of county government and Rusk County in particular.”
“His expertise will be greatly missed,” added Willingham.
Of Albarado’s departure, County Supervisor Lyle Lieffring said, “he fills a lot of shoes,” in speaking of the many duties and positions Albarado fills.
Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson said, “Sawyer County is getting a great county administrator.” Christianson spoke highly of the work Albarado did through the county and in collaboration with the city and Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation to improve the area’s businesses.
“He has been an active member of the community, which is essential if you are going to have sustained success in those roles,” said Christianson.
One of Albarado’s accomplishments that sticks out for Christianson was his key involvement in establishing a working relationship in the wood use industry which helped bring Indeck Wood Pellet to Ladysmith.
“That [is] a $20 million investment in our community which created a viable market for local low value timber and waste wood likely would not have happened without his involvement. Our community has some big shoes to fill with that position,” said Christianson.
Willingham said, “Albarado’s ability to adapt to new or changing circumstances will serve him well in the next place he goes to shine.”
“While I’m sad at leaving, I’m excited for the new challenge,” said Albarado.
