The Ladysmith Common Council met for nearly 1 hour in closed session, Monday, before returning to open session to announce a 5.4 percent raise for public works department employees.
The council met in closed session, Nov. 12, for discussion of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee. They met in closed session with other city employees, the city administrator, city clerk, public works director and assistant clerk/treasurer.
The council decided in closed session to increase public works employee’s wages by 65 cents per hour base pay and 35 cents for employees who have attained their Commercial Drivers License, for a total of $1 per hour for 2021. The council’s action also calls for increasing the assistant wastewater superintendent base wage to the same as the assistant water superintendent, and the assistant street superintendent/mechanic gets the same base pay as the street superintendent.
The raise amounts were announced afterward in open session. They are estimated at about a $20,000 expense annually.
The 4-3 council closed session vote total also was announced in open session with Alds. Brian Groothousen, John Kenyon, Al Hraban and Marty Reynolds voting in favor of the raises and Alds. Mark Platteter, Bill Morgan and Gerard Schueller voting against.
Kenyon, who is chairman of the council’s finance committee, said 5.4 percent raise is not a big increase, adding it’s just enough to maintain the department’s workforce.
“It is hard to compare their wages with the private sector, or even other municipalities, but to me they seemed a bit low. That alone is not enough to me to justify a raise, but the number of qualified applicants when we last posted an opening suggested we needed to offer more,” Kenyon said. “If we don’t try harder to maintain and attract employees, we’ll wake up one day with nobody to pick up our refuse, plow the snow off the streets.”
Other departments of the city have received significant raises recently, but there has been nothing meaningful for the public works department,” according to Kenyon.
Last year, the city council increased pay of city hall employees as part of a job restructuring that included 8 percent raises for the clerk and treasurer, eliminating the comptroller posiotion and creating a new deputy clerk position. The result was no change in the total amount paid for city clerk, treasurer and deputy clerk-treasurer positions over the prior total cost of the clerk, treasurer and comptroller positions.
“The money was already in the budget we passed. We just approved spending it on wages. The problem that was pointed out in going backwards after a budget is approved to ask for wage increases, suggests that there might be a little too much fat in the budget that should be examined a little closer before approving the next budget,” Kenyon said. “In summary, this was not an ideal situation, but the benefits of maintaining our employees outweighed the cons.”
Platteter, who is chairman of the council’s Personnel Committee, said the Finance Committee was able to find additional money for the raises.
“The Finance Committee discussed and recommended to the council the actual raises for 2021 and the impact on the budget in a joint meeting with the personnel committee,” Platteter said.
The vote to enter closed session to discuss the matter also was 4-3 with Platteter, Morgan and Schueller objecting.
The council action was taken with no discussion in open session about a month after the city’s 2021 operating budget already had been finalized.
Meeting minutes from a Nov. 2 joint meeting of the finance and personnel committees state the budget, as a whole, remains unchanged with additional wage expenses to be absorbed by related public works departments.
In other matters, the council:
— Witnessed the swearing in of Kalvin Vacho as next city mayor. Vacho was elected in a special election on Nov. 3 to fill a mayoral post vacancy through April 2022. The position had been filled on an interim basis since last spring, after former Mayor Alan Christianson declined taking the oath of office to accept employment as city administrator.
— Voted unanimously to approve a $25,455 Municipal Well & Pump of Waupun proposal to rehabilitate Well #6. Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said the well has been acting up, and it is time for an inspection. The last time the well was inspected was 2008.
— Voted unanimously to sell unneeded equipment on the website, Wisconsin Surplus Auction, including armory doors, truck tailgates and other items, some of which haven’t been used for years.
— Heard the mayor announce the appointment of Anna Kauffman to the library board, filling a vacancy caused by the resignation of Janet Platteter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.