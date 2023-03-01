Donation

Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan makes an $8,000 donation to Flambeau School for the purchase of three new HUDL Cameras, two in the gyms and one on the football field. The HUDL system uses auto-tracking cameras that allow live-streaming of an event by simply scheduling the event. Taking part in the presentation are (from left) Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley, Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan President/CEO Bill Dyson and Flambeau School District Co-Athletic Director Todd Roehl.

Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan recently donated $8,000 to the School District of Flambeau for the purchase of three new HUDL Cameras.  The HUDL cameras will be located in the two gymnasiums and outside on the football field.

“The HUDL system is a huge upgrade to our streaming capabilities for activities and athletics in our district,” says Flambeau District Administrator Erica Schley.  “This system will be able to be used for other curriculum and academic opportunities as well as for both production and announcing in the future.”  Flambeau Athletic Director and Teacher Todd Roehl adds, ““Having the ability to livestream in both gyms and the football field will allow more access for community members who can’t always make it to our home games at all levels.”

