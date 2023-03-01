Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan recently donated $8,000 to the School District of Flambeau for the purchase of three new HUDL Cameras. The HUDL cameras will be located in the two gymnasiums and outside on the football field.
“The HUDL system is a huge upgrade to our streaming capabilities for activities and athletics in our district,” says Flambeau District Administrator Erica Schley. “This system will be able to be used for other curriculum and academic opportunities as well as for both production and announcing in the future.” Flambeau Athletic Director and Teacher Todd Roehl adds, ““Having the ability to livestream in both gyms and the football field will allow more access for community members who can’t always make it to our home games at all levels.”
The HUDL system uses auto-tracking cameras that allow live-streaming of an event by simply scheduling the event. When the event starts, the cameras turn on and livestream the event automatically. The school no longer will need someone to sit and do the filming. Furthermore, Flambeau is now part of a nationwide network of schools using HUDL. This means that if Flambeau is at a school event at a school that uses the HULD system, the community will have easy access to the livestream event. Coaches and teachers benefit by having the ability to receive statistics and playback options.
“Ladysmith Federal continues to be a proud contributor to our local schools. Not only through donations like the HUDL, but with the time we spend in the classrooms,” says President/CEO Bill Dyson. “Whether it’s teaching kids to save in the elementary schools or the reality challenges in the high schools, Ladysmith Federal has been actively involved in our schools’ financial education programs for years.”
