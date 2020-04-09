Discoloration in Ladysmith city drinking water this week should clear up soon.
Public works Director Kurt Gorsegner said the city switched from winter water operations to summer water operations earlier this week. When that happens the water flow direction gets changed which stirs up sediment in the water mains.
This year has been especially bad because of the new larger mains on Worden and Fritz avenues, according to Gorsegner.
The water is safe and should clean up by tomorrow, he said.
