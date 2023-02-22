By Meggan Meisegeier
The Bruce School Board met on Feb. 13 to discuss and approve various agenda items. One of these items was the school’s continued search for a new district administrator.
The school’s current district administrator, Pat Sturzl, will retire this spring after serving the district for thirty-two years.
At this time, the submission deadline for the position is still open. Candidates have until Feb. 27 to submit their applications. Once the deadline has passed, a review of the applications will take place on March 1. First interviews are expected to take place on March 8-9 with final interviews occurring on March 21. The position has an expected start date of July 1, 2023.
The Board states that they are looking for an individual who is a ‘collaborative leader who inspires trust and confidence, strives to build positive school and community relationships, and enthusiastically promotes the district.’
In other Bruce school news, one teacher retired and another resigned. Renee Heintz will retire from the Bruce school district after working there for thirty-two years as the school’s ES interventionist. Sam Behrends submitted his resignation effective as of the end of the school year. Behrends taught high school agriculture and plans to work on the family farm.
During the school’s penny wars, elementary students raised $1,137.32. Middle school and high school students and staff raised money from a 50/50 raffle, hat day and other means. These funds, a total of $2,055.04, were sent to the Flambeau school to support their cancer benefit.
Student Brooke Zeman and Katie Holman competed at the Future Business Leaders of America Region 1 Leadership Conference. Brooke placed first in the county and Katie won first place in Intro. to Public Speaking. They both move on to the state competition in Green Bay in April.
The school board approved the CESA 10 2023-2024 contract with a reduction in special education services. Other items discussed were snow removal and removal of some trees that had been damaged by the storm last December.
The next school board meeting will be a special school board meeting held on March 1 to review district administrator candidates. The regular meeting will be held on March 6 at 6:30.
