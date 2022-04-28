Four full time emergency medical technicians (EMT) have been hired to help the county to continue to more toward its goal of a full time medical coverage in Rusk County.
Emergency Director Tom Hall said the new EMT’s were to begin orientation the week of April 16. The EMT’s will be working, by their choice, a 36 hour shift with rotating shifts beginning at either 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. However, Hall cautioned this shift assignment will be in place for six months and if it does not work, adjustments will be made.
During down times the EMT’s will be able to sleep. Beginning May 1, a home across from the Ladysmith Fire Hall will be their quarters. The 36 hour shift will allow the EMT’s to volunteer at other departments or to work for another organization. One requirement will be that EMT’s beginning a shift, need to sleep beforehand, according to Hall.
Board supervisor Phil Schneider expressed a possible quality concern after working 36 hours. Hall said during the initial six month period he will make sure they are getting the needed rest to keep the quality up.
Committee members approved trying a communication app I am Responding for 60 days. The app will allow Hall to determine which first responders are available and responding to calls. It also offers enhanced communication, simplified records management and works with a mutual aid system.
As a bonus, it also offers customizable mapping.
Hall said the current paging system does results in not knowing who is responding to a call.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said the emergency response team uses the I am Responding app. Anyone who does not respond to a page, receives a call from dispatch. The system allows for follow up, said Wallace.
The I am Responding app costs $7,200 per year but the cost would be spread out among all of the departments. The ambulance would be responsible for a third or half of the cost because it receives the majority of the calls.
Rusk County Jail Captain George Murray said a department that receives fewer than 100 calls the cost would be approximately $280. Hall concurred and said the cost is based on the number of calls. Sheldon, Bruce and Hawkins typically receive around 50-60 calls.
Murray said the I am Responding app is ideal for keeping track of what’s going on and who is responding to calls, especially important in a smaller department.
The next emergency management services meeting will be 8 a.m., Wednesday, May 11.
