During the May 19 Flambeau school board meeting it was decided face masks would be worn optionally through the remainder of the school year inside of the school. Due to federal mandates, face masks remain required on the school buses.
Over the last few weeks, the school has been face masks optional except for waiting in the cafeteria line and school buses. Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley said teachers and staff have tried to remind students to wear masks for the lunch line, many forget. The school has gone through many boxes of costly disposable masks.
With plexi glass installed and the extremely brief time students are being served, Schley said be believes not wearing a mask poses no unnecessary risk.
School administrators thanked those who participated in and volunteered for the 14th Annual Cancer Relief Benefit that was held Friday, May 14. The benefit this year raised $11,000 to be divided equally to Joshua’s Camp and the Women With Courage Foundation.
Schley commended the efforts of those involved and said, “it’s not always about how much money is raised, but about leaving an impactful impression on the community.”
This year, the benefit was held in May instead of February due to restrictions and concerns surrounding COVID-19. Students enjoyed the outside pep rally held Friday, May 14.
In other news, the Flambeau school board members elected Julie Hauser as school board president, Doug Verdegan as vice president, Jen Pestel as clerk and Sara Taylor as treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.