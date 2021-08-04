Participants in the 2021 rendition of the annual “Heroes Ride” supporting The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum pedaled through Ladysmith last weekend, as part of a statewide fundraising effort to support veterans and their families.
Two local groups -- The Bruce American Legion Earl J. Conley Post 268 Auxiliary and Bruce Kiwanis Club -- also pitched in with members serving meals to riders as they passed through Rusk County. The auxiliary served the dinner on the night the riders arrived, and the Kiwanis handled the breakfast the next morning before the bicyclists embarked on the remainder of their journey.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church staff also assisted, opening the facility’s doors, kitchen and cafeteria to the 31 cyclists riding the 170 miles of the Honor Ride’s northern route. This gave weary travelers a pleasurable place to eat and a comfortable location to bunk for the night. In addition, another 10 support and gear staff followed the group in motorized vehicles.
The Heroes Ride is a 16-day, around-the-state bicycle trek. Five rides from across the state and with more than 200 riders each year converge on The Highground. Formerly known as The Highground Annual Bike Tour, the ride has continued for more than 30 years. The Heroes Ride is the largest fundraiser for The Highground each year.
The Highground is a memorial park that pays tribute to the war dead, and honors the survivors, their service and their sacrifices. It also pays tribute to the people who supported them when they were away and upon their return.
The concept for The Highground originated in 1965. Holding his mortally wounded friend on a battle field in Vietnam, Miller made a vow that his friend’s death would not be forgotten. In 1984, Miller and others who made similar vows explored the possibility of creating a memorial to Vietnam veterans. The selection of Neillsville was made from 10 site possibilities. The WI Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Project (WVVMP, Inc.) formally incorporated in the same year.
The Heroes Ride traces its beginnings to 1984, when Miller rode 1,244 miles around the state. The number of miles signified how many Vietnam War KIAs there were from Wisconsin. He did the ride to honor the sacrifices that Wisconsin families made during the Vietnam War and to raise funds for The Highground.
Heroes Ride routes hit the roads from five different points in the state on Friday, July 30. The northern route started in Hayward. The western route started in New Richmond. The eastern route started in Appleton. The southern route started in Madison. The southwestern route started in La Crosse. All routes finally united at The Highgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 1.
One rider was ready to go the distance.
Tom Kingsbury, who was cruising the state in a unique bicycle called a velomobile. A velomobile is a human-powered vehicle enclosed for aerodynamic advantage or protection from weather and collisions. They are similar to recumbent bicycles but with a full fairing aerodynamic or weather protective shell.
Kingsbury, who lives in Loyal, was riding his eye-catching canary yellow velomobile. He participates to honor those who did not come home from the Vietnam War through present day, and help raise funds for The Highground.
Kingsbury, himself a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975, overnighted with the northern route riders in Ladysmith last weekend. This is the 22nd year he has participated. He has also completed two rides of 1,698 miles around the state -- once in 2009 and again in 2019 -- marking one mile for each Wisconsinite killed in action or missing in action in Vietnam and all other conflicts since.
“I have thousands of miles invested in this event, big time,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury also has a brother that was in the Air Force for 30 years, another brother that was in the National Guard and many friends who are veterans.
“The reason I am doing this ride is because of the fact I am a veteran,” said Kingsbury, who served in the U.S. Army as part of a funeral detail in upstate New York from 1972-75. “This is a way of acknowledging their efforts.”
Kingsbury’s velomobile is built of carbon fiber and extremely areodynamic. It has three wheels. It weighs about 50 pounds, and can really move once it gets going. It has rearview mirrors so he can see what is coming up from behind. In front of him is the wide open road.
Kingsbury encourages others to visit The Highground Memorial, which is centrally located in the state and an easy day trip for most state residents.
Kingsbury calls his involvement in the ride an honor. While bringing attention to individuals of the Armed Forces, he is also taking in the scenery as he cruises down the road.
“I have been fortunate to do two Highground Honor Rides,” Kingsbury said of his longer ventures in 2009 and again in 2019.
Kingsbury is up for the challenge. He already has gone on many numerous long-distance bike rides. In the 1980s and 1990s, he went participated in weeklong tours with Cycle America Across Wisconsin. He completed two trans-continental Pacific Atlantic Cycling tours in 1993 and 1994. In 2006, he notably competed in the Race Across America from Oceanside, Calif., to Atlantic City, N.J. for over 3,050 miles in 7 days and 15 hours as part of a two-man recumbent bike team, the first ever to do so.
This past weekend, Kingsbury’s ride was livestreamed for people to watch where he was on the route.
Northern Route coordinators Mike and Kathy Gleisner pedal a tandem bicycle. The Hayward couple believes there is room for their route to grow in numbers, thinking organizers could manage at least double this year’s tally.
“We know a many veterans and a lot of relatives who are veterans,” Kathy said.
It is all for a good cause, according to Mike Gleisner, who has helped lead the northern route for 17 years.
“We do this to support the veterans and their families,” Mike said.
The five shorter 21-mile ride routes were aimed at bringing veterans issues to the forefront. The routes were led by experienced route leaders and support and gear personnel.
The northern route originated in Hayward with scheduled stops in Ladysmith and Thorp before arriving Sunday morning at The Highground.
The ride involves a lot of teamwork. Safety is a paramount concern throughout with riders traveling on state and county highways much of the routes.
The Highground has tributes to Vietnam Veterans, Women Veterans, Native American Vietnam Veterans, WWI Veterans, WWII Veterans, Korean Veterans, and families that supported and lost loved ones through the Gold Star Tribute and Fountain of Tears. It also has a Dove Effigy Mound, A United In Service Tribute, a Meditation Garden, a developmental forest with 4 miles of hiking trails, a museum, and a Learning Center. It has added a camp 20 minutes north of The Highground, which will be used to host Veteran Retreats and other Highground events.
The Highground, is located 4 miles west of Neillsville, on Ridge Road just off of U.S. Route 10.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is located at W7031 Ridge Rd., Neillsville. Phone: 715-743-4224.
