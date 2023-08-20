Aug. 17
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at the museum on the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend.
Aug. 18
STORYTIME — Friday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. the Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature Goldfish on Vacation by Sally Lloyd-Jones, That’s What Friends Are For by Valeri Gorbachev and a craft.
Aug. 19 -20
OLD FASHIONED COUNTY FAIR — There will be an old fashioned county fair at Pioneer Village Museum this weekend, Aug. 19 - 20. Games, competitions, a pie social, face painting, food, rope making and much more will be available both days. People can register to enter baked and canned goods, arts, crafts, woodworking projects, produce and sewing projects. Register by Saturday noon by calling 715-458-2080. Judging will be held on Saturday afternoon.
Grilled chicken dinner will be served on Sunday. Old fashioned rootbeer and ice cream will be available. Pioneer Village Museum is located at 1866 13 ½ - 4th Ave., Cameron.
Aug. 21
ANTARCTICA PRESENTATION —Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. the Friends of Bruce Area Library will host “From the Bottom of the World”, a presentation by Andrea Newman about life in Antarctica and her employment at a United States Antarctic research station.
Aug. 22
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. This week will feature a discussion about preparing. Dec. ’22 storm – how prepared were you then? And now?
Aug. 23
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Please bring your own lawn chair.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
Aug. 25
STORYTIME — Friday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m., Embrace will provide a Storytime at Bruce Area Library featuring Wilma Jean: The Worry Machine by Julia Cook and The Shiny Bee Who Felt Out of Place by Natalie Meraki and an activity.
Aug. 27
CATHOLIC MASS — There will be a Catholic Mass in the Ladysmith Memorial Park on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10:45 a.m. in the amphitheater. A potluck will follow the Mass. Bring a chair or cushion for comfort. Handicap accessible. This Mass will replace the 10:45 Mass at the OLS. In case of rain, the Mass will be held at the OLS with lunch to follow. All are welcomed to attend.
Aug. 28
FELLOWSHIP — The Monday Fellowship meal will be held on Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
Aug. 30
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation
Aug. 31
MANNA MEAL — Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship. The meal is being served by the Knights of Columbus at the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 2-3
BOOSTER DAYS — The 75th Weyerhaeuser Booster Days will be held Saturday Sept. 2 through Sunday Sept. 3.
Sept. 9
SAFETY FAIR — The Rusk County Safety Fair will be held at Rusk County Community Library and OJ Falge Park on Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
COOKBOOK CLUB — The Cookbook Club will meet on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Italian food and culture. Try a new recipe and bring it to share with others.
Sept. 28
MANNA MEAL — Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship. The meal is being served by the Congregational Church of Christ at the Lutheran Church in Ladysmith from 5 to 6 p.m.
Ongoing Events
BOOKTIQUE — The Booktique, in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library will add new open hours. The new hours are on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Booktique currently also has open hours on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Booktique is run by members of the Friends of the Library. They are always looking for new members who are interested in raising funds for the library and in helping to decide how the funds will be spent. Please contact Ruth Meszaros (715-415-4096) for more information.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-532-6576 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession. In addition, the museum will also have an exhibit from Andrea Newman, who recently spent several months working in Antarctica.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP — A Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 13 at the Marshfield Medical center conference room at 1200 Port Arthur Road in Ladysmith. The group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. No registration required and there is no cost to attend. Call Trisha Witham at 715-532-2176 or email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or marysuetimmerman@yahoo.com for more information.
