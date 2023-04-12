Former hospital

On Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m., the Rusk County Board met to discuss the future of the former hospital and nursing home site. There were two options on the table, one to demolish the site using funds provided by the Marshfield Clinic or to except a proposal by a non-profit organization called Impact Seven, which planned to rebuild the site as a 50 apartment housing community. 

Nine members of the public showed up and offered their support of the Impact Seven proposal. Erin Webster, Chrysa Ostenso, Steve Weiss, Joe Makovsky, John Kenyon, Stacy Hamilton, Chris Mullen, Jon Kaiser and Tony Slesar spoke of the need for housing and how it could help to grow the community. Hamilton works as a CNA for the Marshfield Medical Center. She stated, “There’s a huge misconception that some people have about what kind of people live in workforce or affordable housing, but that is the reason I was able to move up here four years ago.” Hamilton believes that an increase in housing would allow more people like herself to move to Ladysmith and help increase the workforce. 

