On Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m., the Rusk County Board met to discuss the future of the former hospital and nursing home site. There were two options on the table, one to demolish the site using funds provided by the Marshfield Clinic or to except a proposal by a non-profit organization called Impact Seven, which planned to rebuild the site as a 50 apartment housing community.
Nine members of the public showed up and offered their support of the Impact Seven proposal. Erin Webster, Chrysa Ostenso, Steve Weiss, Joe Makovsky, John Kenyon, Stacy Hamilton, Chris Mullen, Jon Kaiser and Tony Slesar spoke of the need for housing and how it could help to grow the community. Hamilton works as a CNA for the Marshfield Medical Center. She stated, “There’s a huge misconception that some people have about what kind of people live in workforce or affordable housing, but that is the reason I was able to move up here four years ago.” Hamilton believes that an increase in housing would allow more people like herself to move to Ladysmith and help increase the workforce.
City Administrator Al Christianson also addressed the board. He said that Impact Seven’s proposal could potentially allow the county to make money stating that, “If it was my personal finances, I’d prefer to at least look at the option that allows me to walk away with $700,000 in my pocket and a few productive things happening instead of walking away with a much smaller sum, breaking even or even having to pay a large chunk of change out of pocket.”
Carol Keen of Impact Seven outlined their proposal for the board. Their plan is to build up to a 50 unit housing community, with the exact number of units to be determined after a detailed market study. Included in the apartment community would be a classroom and an area for mobile training units to be brought on site to train individuals in fields such as welding and other manufacturing careers.
“The numbers presented are for a newly constructed building. We have not eliminated the idea of developing the hospital site as it exists.” Keen said. New construction would cost approximately $10 million with redeveloping the building costing more. Historic tax credits could be used to offset the cost of redevelopment.
Impact Seven plans to target a mixed income bracket for the apartment community. They would have apartments available for people at 60% of the area median income. This would mean that a family of four would have to make less than $48,180 annually to qualify for the apartment community. Keen stated that Impact Seven also anticipates that they would have apartments available at the market rate. A two-bedroom apartment would cost $1,000 a month with utilities included. Keen said that all these numbers were approximate and further studies would be needed to set any numbers in stone. The apartment community would pay property taxes to the area. Impact Seven estimated it would take until the end of the summer to apply for grants and cement the plan.
Concerns about the proposal were raised by board members. There were worries that the housing wasn’t really for the workforce as the income threshold was too low for most employed families. Impact Seven addressed that by saying they work a bit differently than other apartment communities in the area as they planned to use a four percent tax credit and it’s likely they wouldn’t have as many units available at the lower end of the income requirement and would have more apartments available at the 80% area median income and higher.
Board member Jon Unterschuetz made the motion to reject Impact Seven’s proposal and continue with demolishing the building due to concerns of losing the $2 million Marshfield Clinic is contributing to the site cleanup. The County has two years in which to use the money, starting in May. Board member David Willingham stated that it was short sighted and imprudent to make the decision to demolish the building in haste, saying that the county doesn’t have any firm bids on what it would cost to demolish the site. The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million.
Willingham proposed delaying the decision on Impact Seven’s proposal until the next board meeting at the end of April. The motion failed, with eight for and eleven against.
The motion made by Jon Unterschuetz to reject the proposal and raze the site was then passed with ten for and nine against.
The next Rusk County Board meeting will be held on April 25 at 7 p.m.
