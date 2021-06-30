Several area organizations and communities will host July 4th family friendly events and activities to celebrate Independence Day this year.
Exeland Area Association
The Exeland Community Potluck will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 in the park. Fireworks will follow the potluck, beginning at dark.
Beverages will be available for purchase and the proceeds will go to the Exeland American Legion.
Holcombe
On July 3, Paradise Shores 4 in Lake Holcombe will have a free live concert by the Home Grown Tomatoes. Fireworks can be seen around the lake starting at dusk.
Jump River Lions
On Monday, July 4, the Jump River Lions will have a parade at 11 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament, food, kids pedal pull and refreshments and tractor pull.
There are classes for Diesel Trucks, Hot Farm, 2-Hot-2 Farm, Farm and Midstate Pullers.
Live music will be played after the tractor pull.
A fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. Contact Chad Johnson with questions, 714-290-0061.
Winter Area
The Winter Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a three day July 4th event filled with festivities. On Friday, July 2 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., My Device will play at Doc Smith Park.
July 3 at Doc Smith Park several events will be held throughout the day, including a kids pedal tractor pull will begin at noon, live music from noon to 4p.m by Tanya Thorne will be played, a Truck and Tractor Pull begins at 1 p.m.
At 5 p.m. the Sawyer County Farm Bureau cornhole tournament will kick off and live music from 6-10 p.m. by Quieten David.
The Winter Chamber of Commerce will have several events throughout Monday, July 4th including a 10k and color run with registration at 7 a.m., the kiddie parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the main parade following at noon. Many events and activities will be held at Doc Smith Park throughout the day; there will also be a fireworks display at dusk on Monday, July 4 in the Winter park.
Bruce
Bruce Blue Hills Lion’s Club will hold a fireworks display at the Bruce Park on Saturday, July 11 at dusk. This is part of the Blue Hills Festival.
