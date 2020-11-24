It will cost $23 million to complete building and grounds improvements for the Ladysmith School District based on a 10-year facility renovation plan unveiled last week. In today’s dollars, the total project would cost $19.83 million.
The Ladysmith School Board got its first look at the facility proposal by the construction management firm Kraus-Anderson during its Wednesday, Nov. 18, meeting.
A plan summary calls for improvements totaling $15.2 million at the middle/school on Edgewood Avenue, $4 million at the elementary school on Miner Avenue and $3.5 million for school district athletic facilities. Facility condition was ranked as fair at the elementary school and poor at the middle/high school. The proposal also factors in inflationary costs over a decade of recommended improvements.
Adding a new gymnasium at Ladysmith Middle & High School would increase the cost. So would installing a turf football field to replace the natural grass field. So would replacing plumbing in a swimming pool “of significant age.”
The presented cost estimates are based on current data and delaying work will increase costs, according to Kraus-Anderson officials. Construction could take up to a decade to complete.
“We identified $23 million in deferred maintenance. That is $23 million over the next 10 years,” said Kraus Anderson Director of Facility Planning Tim Kittla. “There are priorities and things we can shift. You’re looking at it in terms of $1 million to $2 million per year over the next 10 years. It becomes a doable number, but it still becomes a big number you are chewing on.”
If the board proceeds with the plan, a referendum would likely be held in Spring 2022 for voters to decide on a bond sale to fund the project. Preliminary documents prepared by Baird & Associates project the tax impact to repay this bond over 20 years would be 22 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $20 million, 52 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $25 million and $1.27 per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $30 million.
The larger bonding amounts were presented to the board if it wanted to also proceed with additional projects not in the plan like building a new high school gym, making structural upgrades to the swimming pool and switching to a synthetic turf football field.
The largest expenses are at Ladysmith Middle & High School. Recent renovation of the former Miner Avenue middle school to an elementary building has helped lower projected repair costs for that structure.
“The high school is coming very close to that critical range because of the deferred maintenance that is adding up,” Kittla said. “[At the elementary school] you just made some very, very good improvements there. That school looks really sharp.”
Kraus Anderson staff completed site visits and interviewed key facility personnel at each facility during the last few months, analyzing 17 construction categories. Their report identified 165 shortcomings citing deficiencies in 95 percent of the items, building equipment issues in 4 percent of the items and concerns requiring deeper investigation in 1 percent.
The report calls for near term work of roofs at both schools, exterior doors at the high school, air handling upgrades/replacements and parking lot improvements. It calls for major expenses during the next 10 years of equipment/furniture, interior construction improvements, site work on grounds and football field, plumbing replacements, pool upgrades and fire protection work. It calls for further study of kitchen drains requiring scoping and pool structure considerations.
Projects were prioritized to be done in the next 5 years, 5-8 years or 8-plus years.
In today’s costs:
n Priority 1 projects totaled $15.28 million, breaking down to $11.38 million at the middle/high school, $1.65 million at the elementary school and $2.25 million on athletic grounds.
nPriority 2 projects totaled $1.83 million, breaking down to $1.11 million at the middle/high school, $152,705 at the elementary school and $562,500 on the athletic grounds.
nPriority 3 projects totaled $2.72 million, breaking down to $318,750 at the middle/high school, $2.15 million at the elementary school and $255,528 on the athletic grounds.
High school pool plumbing under the pool is mostly metal pipes in a highly corrosive environment.
“This is a pool of significant age,” Kittla said. “This is part of the natural progression of a corrosive environment with the pool chemicals. This is what happens, and it is time to start thinking about putting this on the radar and changing it out with newer materials.”
Poor cell phone service in the middle/high school was singled out as a major safety concern, which could be remedied with repeater or distributed antenna systems.
“That becomes an emergency situation and a safety consideration,” Kittla said.
Elementary school
Despite the recent Miner Avenue elementary school improvements, the building was still found to be in need of improvements beginning with reparing and replacing a leaking roof. Despite the roof being only about 20 years old, there are signs of ponding and sloping issues.
“That needs some immediate fixes and we put some dollars in for that, and we also have a roof replacement as a need,” Kittla said. “There is leaking into the building, which is damaging the interior.”
“That roof should have gotten more use out of it,” Kittla said. “Definitely we need roof maintenance. If you don’t replace the roof, you need to free up some dollars to fix these current leaks you are dealing with. We built in a plan to replace the roof.”
Moisture issues also are resulting in the structure’s chimney stack to shed shards of bricks onto the roof and also need to be addressed. The building is an older facility, and is in need of tuckpointing.
Other major priority projects at the current elementary school include replacing aging smaller split system rooftop ventilating equipment, replacing water heaters and plumbing drain stack and addressing hard water issues.
Major repairs also included sidewalk replacement and drainage, ceiling replacement, electrical panel replacement for safety
Grounds
Kraus-Anderson officials highlighted about $3.5 million in athletic grounds improvements in the report. Foremost among the upgrade was the football field complex including the field, bleachers, press box, sound system and lighting. A proposal to switch to a synthetic turf playing surface would add between $300,000 and $400,000 to the project, but would be offset by longterm savings on mowing, landscaping and other maintenance work.
The current project cost estimate includes the cost of repairing the existing grass football field.
“Clearly your football field bleachers have seen the best of their days. They are in need of replacement,” Kittla said. “When we are looking at the athletic field improvements that is the one that leaps off the page at us. It is a safety issue not just with the bleachers but also with the press box.”
Another noted issue involves disparity between boys and girls sports, in which there is lighting for boys football and baseball facilities but not for girls softball, Kittla told the board.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. This law protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance.
“We are looking at a possible Title IX issue with softball,” Kittla said. “We do have an equity concern there, and it is something to be aware of and considering.
There are also safety issues with the current 6-lane track.
“The idea of upgrading that track from 6 lanes to 8 lanes could be a real advantage for Ladysmith because you could start hosting events for the state,” Kittla said.
Fencing around the athletics area also needs to be addressed, according to Kittla. A circulation road behind the school also needs to be rebuilt, he said.
Priorities per school
The plan cites interior construction at $5.5 million, air handling at $4.5 million and site work at $4 million as the three areas needing the most attention.
Air handling equipment at the high school is older and nearing the end of its useful life, according to Kittla. He said this equipment is in better condition at the elementary school.
Kittla also highlighted a Facility Calculation Index for each building that ranked the middle/high school near critical for some Priority 1 repairs in the next five years and at critical for Priority 2 repairs 5-8 years out and Priority 3 repairs more than 8 years out.
“The critical investment is really the HVAC upgrade at the middle/high school and the roof replacement. We believe these are the things that need to be addressed in the upcoming years,” Kittla said.
Other critical investments Kittla identified are high school generator/electrical upgrades and pool plumbing improvements.
“These are some of the critical investments you should be aware of and paying attention to,” Kittla said.
Other items that can shift in priority include bathroom renovations, interior construction of aesthetic items like flooring, carpet, equipment and furnishings.
Items for further study and not included in the current project price are a swimming pool structural study, pool plumbing replacement, plumbing investigation and an electrical system ARC flash study of breaker systems.
While the Kraus-Anderson report identified $23 million in deferred maintenance projects districtwide, it states the project currently would cost $19.83 million at today’s prices.
“As you let this go out with inflation and time then it gets to that $23 million number we are looking at,” Kittla said. “Obviously the high school is our number one priority as far as the number of dollars that need to be spent there.”
The high school grounds also are significant.
“We are looking at it from the standpoint the high school is the significant focus, and that is where we are seeing the dollars land,” Kittla said.
Kraus-Anderson Vice President John Huenink told the board costs could be reduced if the project timeline was shortened.
“If you do it today it is cheaper than doing it tomorrow,” Huenink said.
The schools secured accesses also were singled out as being not what Kraus-Anderson would recommend.
School board reaction
School Board member Chrysa Ostenso questioned the traffic flow of access and parking lot at the high school, and if the project could encompass those areas.
The work will address those areas, looking at how parking lots look and flow, according to Kraus-Anderson Vice President John Huenink. He said the high school lot “is in pretty rough shape.”
“We do have money in the budgets for the repair,” Huenink said. “We will certainly be getting into that during future meetings.
Ostenso and board member Colleen Peters also expressed interest in energy savings measures designed into the project.
Ostenso also pointed to a statistic in the report estimating replacement building costs at $275 per square foot. She asked how many square feet would be needed for a new building housing the current Ladysmith Middle & High School enrollment of about 450-500 students.
Huenink said this building would be about 125,000 square feet, and cost would vary widely if construction included a pool, auditorium field house and other amenities, placing a new Ladysmith High School roughly at $34.38 million not including any land acquisition. He cited his company’s strategic planning for school repairs in New Ulm, Minn., during which that school board switched from renovation to building new. In 2014, that district narrowly passed a referendum allocating $47 million dollars for a new high school enrolling about 450 students along with renovations to current schools.
“Am I thinking we are going there [in Ladysmith]? No, but that is why we go through this process,” Huenink said.
Early findings
for program enhancements
The study called for science improvements at the middle and high school and the media center. It also recommended a need for flexible personal learning spaces and spaces that can adapt to workforce needs. Also identified were secured entrances with office, meeting and board room spaces. Also noted as a welcome center with a “friendly gathering space.”
The report also cites 1-to-1 technology, community gym space, revisiting athletic complex upgrades and storage needs. An early conceptual drawing shows a new gym constructed on the east side of Ladysmith Middle & High School adjacent to the existing main entrance.
Simulation labs would provide experiences through real-world internships and business partnerships.
Huenink called for current education needs for larger classrooms of 850-900 square feet of floor space.
Task force
The next step for the school board is to refine the current plan and solicit community feedback. Early next year, the board would assemble a strategic planning task force to refine the plan further. A community survey would be conducted next fall, followed by the school board considering approving a referendum resolution.
Community information sessions would be held prior to a spring 2022 referendum.
Tax impact
Any new referendum debt would replace current referendum debt scheduled to be paid off in the next few years. This old debt payoff could lessen the impact of any new bond issues.
If voters in a district pass a bonding referendum, the levy for the approved debt is not subject to revenue limits. The debt service costs are then aided through the equalization formula. Ladysmith is about a 60 percent state-aided district with an aidable debt retirement of about $1.8 million. The aided amount on this debt is around $1,09 million.
School board member Jeff Wallin warned of the state funding dropoff when the current district debt is paid off in a few years.
“I know that if we don’t do anything, our funding is going to change significantly and we aren’t going to get that. I always want to make sure the community knows of the result of doing nothing and how it is going to impact the funding of this school,” Wallin said.
Huenink said the likely impact will be a tripling or quadrupling of school taxes if the old school debt expires and is not replaced based on how the state calculates school aid. He added if new debt comes on as old debt is paid off, taxpayers “shouldn’t see much movement” on their property tax bills.
“You are paying off some debt. If you pay it off it is going to drop down. If you re-borrow it will stay right [where it is at],” Huenink said.
School board member Melissa Rudack questioned the referendum timing coinciding with the current debt payoff, especially if the referendum doesn’t pass.
“We might want to have an option for a second before we get stuck,” Rudack said.
Huenink said the current plan is a large amount of information to present to the public for a spring 2021 referendum. He recommended taking time to engage the public in the informational campaign.
“You might have one chance to get this done,” Huenink said.
If a referendum doesn’t pass in April 2022 the board could seek a similar referendum in the following fall, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. At that time, the district is at risk of losing state aid on its last remaining longterm referendum debt before it is completely paid off.
“We will have a second opportunity,” Stunkel said. Then that would be the last opportunity. Our levy would then change after that.”
