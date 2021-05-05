The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to authorize ATV traffic on all city streets and alleys.
The proposal was made by Mayor Kalvin Vacho. He said he would like to see the city follow the rest of northern Wisconsin and come into the 21st Century.
“This will bring more people to come into town rather than bypassing the city.It will give people a reason to stay in the city with close access to Blue Hills trails,” Vacho said.
Prior to the change, ATV operators had to follow designated trails with the caveat of being able to ride any city street from their home to the closest trail. The change now allows ATV and UTV travel on any city street.
A valid drivers license is still required to operate an ATV or UTV in the city.
From the audience, city resident John Pohlman II expressed concern about young ATV operators getting hurt. He said ATV safety courses provide training for off-road use and perhaps not city streets.
“If you have youngsters who are 10-12 years old, they have no clue what the rules of the road are,” Pohlman II said.
Another audience member questioned the fines for drunk driving, wondering if this could be a way to circumvent OWI penalties.
The first offense OWI on an ATV or UTV in the city is a municipal offense. After that it can turn into a criminal offense.
“You wouldn’t lose your license on an ATV or UTV with your first OWI offense but with your second or subsequent one you would,” Police Chief Kevin Julien said. “The penalties are not as high on an ATV or a UTV as versus an automobile, especially with your first OWI, but after your first one it begins affecting more things.”
Concerns were also raised about age limits to operate an ATV in the city. No person under the age of 12 years may operate an ATV and no person over 12 and who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, may operate an ATV unless they hold a DNR ATV safety certificate. All operators and riders under 18 must wear an approved helmet. Youth also must be supervised by an adult.
There is no curfew, so riding is allowed any time.
When the city first began allowing ATVs on municipal streets, there were designated routes, curfews and 10 mph speed limits. These restrictions have slowly been dialed back over the years that followed.
Pohlman expressed concern about youngsters riding on U.S.8 or Wis. 27 highways or the city’s truck route.
Vacho said the measure does restrict ATVs from highways.
“People that age have to go through the course that covers the basic rules,” Vacho said.
The proposal expressly excludes ATV travel on U.S. 8 and Wis. 27, but these highways may be “crossed at intersections or at bridge crossings in accordance with state law.”
A list of approved streets will be available at the city clerk’s office.
“It covers the basic rules of operating an ATV which is primarily designed for out in the country on ATV trails,not on streets. That is my concern. I don’t want to see somebody get hurt down,” Pohlman II said.
Pohlman says he sees ATVs speeding on streets and operators ignoring rules of the road.
“That scares me,” Pohlman II said.
Julien told the council he is not opposed to the measure.
“After we changed the speed limit I noticed more ATVs and UTVs in town,” Julien said. “I think it is going to help promote people coming into town to eat at the restaurants or going to the gas stations. That is important for our city.”
Julien called the Rusk Riders ATV Club “amazing.” He added the local club members really “police their own” and call him with any issues.
“They take care of it,” Julien said.
Julien said opening all streets to ATV travel could actually minimize complaints about scofflaws ignoring prior restrictions. He added it also eliminates confusion about where the actual designated trails were located.
“I think it is going to be more spread out,” Julien said. “I am not opposed to this at all.”
Rusk Riders ATV President Dave Williams noted there are a few unruly riders, but the organization warns them this bad behavior could lead to routes being shut down.
“A lot of us are going to be mad. The speed limit is 10 and you better be doing 10, or I am calling the cops,” Williams said.
Ald. Mark Platteter voted against the proposal.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted unanimously to to adopt a resolution authorizing sidewalk, curb & gutter, water main and sanitary sewer installation and street reconstruction and levying special assessments against benefited property relating to funding downtown street reconstruction this summer. The issue of finding an alternative to future sidewalk special assessments was referred to the council’s public works committee.
— Voted unanimously to set aside $15,000 from Tax Incremental District 9 for additional work on railroad display.
— Voted unanimously to establish a fire department donations fund. The department received $13,191 in donations last year with $8,642 in expenditures.
— Unanimously approved increasing summer staff wages 30 percent from $10 to $13 per hour to generate more interest in the temporary city positions. This includes lifeguards. City officials announced the county now pays $12.50 per hour for its similar positions. The projected total cost is $3,000.
— Unanimously approved donating an old ball field sign to John Hoover for display.
— Unanimously approved leasing the city’s former public works garage to the Northland Community Club, somewhat of an offshoot group of the Ladysmith Jaycees, for $1 per year. The club wants the space for parade float storage, material storage and meeting space. The club will pay utilities. Pohlman II noted many properties the city owns, calling this a prime commercial spot that can generate income and tax revenue to the city.
— Took no action as it was not an item on the agenda, but announced four bids for curb, gutter and sidewalk replacement . The bids were $61,397 from K&S Concrete of Cadott, $40,362 from Pavement Consulting of Eau Claire, $32,690 from Excel Concrete Construction of Sheldon and $28,450 from DC Crete of Bruce. Administration asked for some direction on the bids even though several in the audience and the city attorney noted the matter was not on the agenda. A straw vote was suggested. It was noted it could be seen as reasonable to let the bidders know where their bids placed among the group “to give them that knowledge without making a formal decision here or awarding something prior to council awarding it.” The expense is a budgeted item, and it is within the budgeted amount. The city has used DC Crete for years. “It is not on the agenda,” City Attorney Allen Kenyon said. “We’re good,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said. The council continued with the next item on the agenda.
