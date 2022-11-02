The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to double the pay of the mayor and aldermen. The increase does not take effect immediately.
The increases take effect for aldermen elected in April 2023 and alderman and mayor elected in April 2024.
The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to double the pay of the mayor and aldermen. The increase does not take effect immediately.
The increases take effect for aldermen elected in April 2023 and alderman and mayor elected in April 2024.
Ald. Marty Reynolds said there is money in the budget for the raises.
“I’m not saying anyone here does it for the money,” Reynolds said. “It may be the wrong time, but I don’t think there is ever a right time.”
Currently, the mayor shall receive a $300 monthly salary plus $25 per noticed meeting attended and aldermen shall receive $25 per noticed meeting attended of the council or its committees, boards or commissions; or for attending meetings of other groups or organizations as designated liaisons of the city.
Effective April 18, 2023, newly elected and newly appointed members of the council will receive $50 per noticed meetings attended of the council or its committees, boards or commissions; or, for attending meetings of other groups or organizations as designated liaisons of the City . Effective April 18, 2023, non-elected members of committees, boards or commissions will receive $50 per noticed meetings. The city clerk shall maintain a meeting attendance record.
It was noted at the council’s Oct. 12 Finance Committee meeting per diems have been held at $25 per meeting since the 1980s, and $50 per meeting is in line with the Rusk County’s rates. It was additionally noted that sitting council members cannot vote themselves a raise, so the increase would be in effect for the newly elected council members in April of 2023, and in April of 2024 for the balance of the council members.
The committee recommended increasing the per diems to $50 per meeting starting with the newly elected and appointed officials after the 2023 spring election.
“The numbers are small enough where they would fit under this [2023] budget,” Reynolds said.
The total cost increase of meeting per diems, for 2023, is estimated to be $10,416. Some council positions will not be eligible for the increase until 2024. That increase is estimated to be $6,233.
Ald. Mark Platteter voted against the ordinance, but he did not comment at the meeting.
In other matters, the council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance prohibiting compression brakes in the city. Council members were told if drivers are obeying speed limits there is no need for use of compression brakes.
Also, the council was asked to consider thinking about where more raised curbed concrete medians near railroad crossings so the city can qualify for train quiet zone status. It is a dramatic change from several years ago when the council was fighting against a raised curbed concrete median at the rail crossing Lake Avenue, citing traffic barriers and emergency responder barriers it might create.
Also, the council did not go into closed session despite one posted on the agenda to consider offers to sell property to the city or to purchase property from the city, including the former school located at 624 E. Sixth St. The council recently extended again a proposed sale of the property to a developer for a housing development.
