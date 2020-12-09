By Luke Klink
What began three years ago as a small community ceremony honoring its deceased Armed Forces veterans is now seeing its local popularity growing by wreaths and boughs.
Wreaths Across America organizers in Rusk County are planning once again to honor veterans buried in Ingram, as they have since 2018. New this year will be additional ceremonies in Ladysmith, where hundreds more veterans will be honored for the first time as part of a nationwide observance.
The Wreaths Across America story began over 20 years ago when the former commercial business, Worcester Wreath Company, in Harrington, Maine, began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery. Over the years, Worcester Wreath has donated countless wreaths which were placed by volunteers in a wreath laying ceremony each December.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a movement designated by Congress with the mission to remember, honor and teach, carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at most notably Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
By coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans cemeteries around the country, the organization and countless volunteers strive to remember the nation’s fallen heroes. The day honors those who serve, and it teaches others about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve freedom.
This year, Wreaths Across America will be marked on Saturday, Dec. 19. Dale and Patti Bisson in Ingram and Don and Dawn Nicholson in Ladysmith are coordinating the local events.
Awesome is the best way of explaining it, according to Patti Bisson She called it “A neat thing to do to honor veterans at Christmas time.”
“We have a couple of classmates who don’t get to see Christmas any more, and a couple of them were only 20 years old. They are missing Christmas, and this is one way of honoring a veteran at Christmas time,” Patti Bisson said.
When the Nicholsons began organizing Wreaths Across America activities for Ladysmith, they thought laying 100 wreaths in Riverside Cemetery would be a good start for the first year. They surpassed that goal long ago, and now are planning to honor more than 400 deceased veterans.
Don Nicholson, who served 27 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 2011, said the Ladysmith event “stepped up a notch” quite quickly as donations began pouring in and volunteers started signing up.
“I am very surprised since this is the first year,” Don Nicholson said. “The community is really coming out.”
The wreath laying includes 460 of the 817 recorded veterans’ headstones at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith, all 60 veterans’ headstones at Ingram Village Cemetery, three at South Lawrence Cemetery and a handful of personal sites in Sheldon, Bruce and Jump River. Wreath layings to honor the seven military branches of the Armed Forces also are scheduled at Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park in Ladysmith and at Riverside Cemetery.
The Senate passed bill #786 on Dec. 3, officially recognizing Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 19. The passage marked marks 16 days until Wreaths Across America Day and only 12 days until the beginning of the Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington National Cemetery through a “Virtual Convoy” this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting other locations from all across the country, which include community deliveries.
This year’s annual escort of wreaths will have a different look and feel due to the necessary changes being made throughout the country for health and safety. The physical journey – which will include one tractor trailer load of wreaths hauled by Gully Transportation professional driver JD Walker, who is also a Gold Star Father and NAVY Veteran, 11 wrapped CHEVY vehicles carrying Gold Star Families, and nine police cruisers – will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 15, through National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19.
“For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime,” WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester said. “The way we have been welcomed into communities, over the years, with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we always wished every American could witness. And now, thanks to PenFed’s support, we’ll be able to offer this incredible journey to all those who wish to participate. We are both grateful and excited to safely share the mission with all who want to participate.”
In partnership with PenFed Credit Union’s digital media content team, PenFed Digital, this year’s escort will also be shared virtually for the nation to join along from the safety of their own homes. PenFed Digital and WAA are overcoming pandemic-related challenges to ensure fallen heroes are honored safely. During the escort and leading up to its departure, viewers can follow along, learning about the mission and hearing stories from the people it impacts on Wreaths Across America’s Facebook and PenFed’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. From the professional truck drivers hauling this precious cargo to the hard-working, dedicated volunteers receiving them on the other side of the country, organizers are going to share their journeys.
As a non-profit organization that receives no government funding, Wreaths Across American recruits and works closely with thousands of volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths and participate in the events. The cost of the programs is paid by individual wreaths sponsors, corporate donors and volunteer truckers.
Worcester Wreath Company plans to produce 2.2 million balsam fir wreaths to be laid across country this year, delivered by about 600 semis to 2,500 cemeteries.
The campaign is being carried out by volunteers.
Each 24-inch wreath is funded through a donation of $15. They come packed 9 to a box, and Ladysmith organizers are expecting to take delivery of more than 50 boxes. A semi is expected to arrive a few days before the event.
Donations have come from all walks of life. Families have funded individual wreaths for their loved ones. Veterans groups have contributed larger amounts. Classmates have chipped in. Businesses and employee groups also have contributed.
Impressed by the groundswell of support, local organizers are hoping more communities can be added in future years.
Ladysmtih donations came from local veterans groups including AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127, American Legion Moore-Long Post 64 and VFW Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490. Weather Shield Windows & Doors and its employees also contributed through its LITE Foundation.
“The donations have been coming really nicely, and that is how we were able to get the 460 wreaths,” Patti Bisson said.
Dale Bisson called the support in the Ladysmith area “great.” “I never expected to get that many the first year,” he said.
When the Bissons kicked off the first Wreaths Across America ceremony in the county at Ingram in 2018, they hoped others in the county would jump on board. The first major hurdle is getting enough donations. The next hurdle is finding volunteers to place the wreaths.
“Everything with Wreaths Across America is volunteer. Nobody is paid. It is an organization that has nothing to do with religion or politics,” Dale Bisson said.
Understanding first hand the extensive logistics behind fundraising and finding enough volunteers to carry out a major event, the Bissons praised the Nicholsons for being the first to step forward.
“This is their first year, and we have been helping them out as much as we can,” Patti Bisson said.
“This is only the third year, and it is getting popular as more people are finding out about it,” Dale Bisson said.
The Bissons and Nicholsons have spent the last few weekends posting U.S. flags on veterans graves so they are easy to find if it snows, wrapping up this part of the project last Saturday. They also are attaching red ribbons to the flags at gravesites where families have asked to personally lay a wreath for a loved one.
The Bissons called the support “unbelievable.”
“It actually brings tears to our eyes,” Patti Bisson said. “It is just awesome. More people need to know about this and more people need to be involved.
The Ladysmith ceremony will be on a grander scale than prior years, now with more than half of the cemetery’s veterans to be honored with a wreath. Organizers are looking for places to store wreaths, vehicle owners to transport wreaths and volunteers to lay wreaths.
“We will get it done,” Patti Bisson said.
“We’ll do it,” Dale Bisson said. “It is just catching on here.”
Dawn Nicholson called the effort amazing, and well worth it. Her father, Wayland Farley, was a sergeant major in the Army during the Vietnam War.
“Doing something like this fills a person with a lot of pride,” she said.
The community support has left Son Nicholson almost speechless.
“It is really heartwarming. It is a great feeling to see this in the community,” Don Nicholson said.
The Bissons have an idea what to expect in Ingram on the morning of Dec. 19, but Ladysmith is taking Wreaths Across America to a whole new level, where five times more veterans will be honored. Veterans groups will help lay wreaths as will friends, family and scouts. They hope enough volunteers turn out to help with ceremonies in Ingram and Ladysmith, but at the end of that day they plan to take comfort in knowing each fallen veteran will have a wreath laying on the ground above and that they always will be remembered.
“When the day is over I will feel relieved that we accomplished what we wanted to do and it is over,” Patti Bisson said.
She compared the event to The Field of Dreams movie that featured the famous line, “If you build it, they will come.”
“That is how I relate to it. It will be a job well done,” Patti Bisson said.
Volunteers are needed at both ceremonies to place the wreaths.
Volunteer for Wreaths Across America or sponsor a wreath by calling Don and Dawn Nicholson at 715-415-6031 or Dale and Patti Bisson at 715-403-3129 or online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Volunteers also can show up to help on the day of the event at Ingram or Ladysmith cemeteries.
To sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery, text WREATH to 20222.
