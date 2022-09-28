A major transportation route on the far east side of Rusk County has received federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced funds being made available through the state Surface Transportation Program last Friday, and the only construction project in the county awarded funds was work proposed for County M north of the village of Hawkins.
The work involves design and construction of about 7.3 miles of highway between Price Road and Skinner Creek Road, near the Sawyer County line, at a total cost of about $5.42 million. The project breaks down to $4,916,292 total for construction and $500,650 total for design work. The grant funds about 80 percent of the cost requiring a 20 percent local cost-share match, which breaks down to construction estimates of $3,933,034 federal and $983,258 local and design estimates of $400,520 federal and $100,130 local. Overall, the local cost share is estimated at about $1.08 million.
“That’s a great deal,” said Rusk County Highway Commissioner Scott Emch, who successfully wrote for the grant. “It was my effort that got it.”
The highway is an area with few alternative routes, providing accessing major employers like Jeld-Wen and the Flambeau Correctional Facility prison. The highway also is a major year-round recreation route to reach the Flambeau River State Forest from the south, helping support area businesses in the tourism industry.
The two-lane asphalt road is considered a major collector road with an average daily traffic of 340 vehicles, based on 2022 ADT statistics. It is currently deemed in “poor” condition, last improved in 1999, or 23 years ago.
Soil conditions play a significant role in road deterioration as much of the surrounding land is wetlands, which leave roadbed and basecourse saturated for a majority of the year. There are numerous pavement failures each year that need repair. The surface is raveling and separating from the lower layer, the pavement has severe rutting, and the rate of deterioration is faster than the average pavement in the county.
There is a 2 mile segment of this road that is prone to flooding during any high water event, either spring melts or heavy rain events. The road has been covered in one foot of water at times for a distance of up to two miles and has to be closed when this happens. During events like this the road is closed to traffic and motorists must find another route for commute and travel needs.
Flooding to the point of road closure happens about every two years or so depending on storms and current water levels. The road is in a low area adjacent to wetlands and Skinner Creek and needs to be elevated to prevent flooding. Beaver are also very active in this area and contribute to the flooding issues. Water levels have begun to encroach on the surface of the roadway.
A separate project being completed this year is a bridge replacement on County M across Skinner Creek under the Federal Bridge Program. The replacement of this structure will not help the flooding issue, but will contribute to the overall rehabilitation of this segment of roadway.
County M serves as a major collector in the county. It connects USH 8 in Rusk County to Wis. 70 in Sawyer County.
In addition to providing access to Jeld-Wen and the Flambeau Correctional Facility prison, the South Fork Town Hall and a church are also located on this segment of road that serve the residents of this area.
The project application was presented last May to the state DOT, which awards the federal money.
Emch called the highway, “the only good way to get up north.”
“The scope of the project is probably more than the county can afford on its own,” Emch said.
Spot patches are performed at numerous locations every spring and continue throughout the year. Rut paving was required this year to extend the life of this pavement until it can be replaced.
The county’s 5-year road plan does not address this segment of roadway because of the extensive repairs necessary and the associated costs of those repairs, according to Emch.
“If we didn’t get this grant we were going to have to have a hard discussion about how to do this with county money,” Emch said.
The improvement plan for this segment of roadway is to remove the existing pavement surface by excavation or pulverizing the existing asphalt. The roadway will need culvert replacements and moderate grading and ditching to facilitate better drainage. Due to the low profile of the existing road, a sand or pitrun lift will be necessary to raise the roadbed out of the floodplain throughout the majority of the project length. New base course and asphalt pavement will provide for the pavement structure. The required signing and pavement marking will complete the basic scope of the required improvements.
This segment of road is deteriorating faster than other Rusk County roads of the same age. This is due to the saturation of the roadbed and basecourse for a majority of the year.
In 2016 this roadway segment had a Pavement Surface Evaluations and Ratings score of 6. In 2017 to 2021 it had a PASER rating of 5. It currently has a PASER rating of 4. When looking at the county’s PASER ratings, 91 out of 255 miles are rated a 5 or less.
“The rapid deterioration of Rusk County roads is at a much higher pace then the money available for improvement of these roads. It is only a matter of time before the decision to revert back to gravel roads will be the only option the County can afford to do,” Emch wrote in the application.
There are 255 miles of paved county roads the highway department maintains. There are more roads in need of repair than money will allow, according to Emch.
The project received endorsements from Wisconsin Assembly 87th District Rep. Jim Edming and Wisconsin State Senate District 29 Sen. Jerry Petrowski.
“This segment of roadway is in dire need of replacement and without the funding from this grant, Rusk County will simply not have the necessary resources to complete the project,” Petrowski and Edming wrote in a joint letter to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Sec. Craig Thompson.
They cited the road as “the main southern access road for the Flambeau River State Forest.
“Throughout the summer this road sees a great deal of traffic with people traveling north to recreate often pulling campers, boats or ATVs. In the winter, many use this road to access area snowmobile trails. With the deteriorating condition of the road, some may choose to recreate elsewhere where they are not risking damage to their vehicles or trailers to get there. These upgrades will improve the safety of the road and help maintain the local economy,” Edming and Petrowski stated.
Area residents also called for highway improvements.
Hawkins resident Jeanette Kramer wrote, “Every year we are told next year we plan to do something about the road. Next year never comes,” she wrote in a letter to Emch included in the grant application.
South Fork town resident Dixie Olynick wrote, calling the highway “an accident waiting to happen.” “The road is full of so many potholes big and small. It is hard on the cars, hard on the old people trying to avoid hitting them yet staying between the lanes. It must be hard for the travelers that pull campers and trailers also because it is somewhat hard to avoid the potholes and roughness of the road.”
Hawkins residents Randy and Erin Krings also wrote, calling the road “Highly traveled,” especially during summer and fall. “This stretch of road has deteriorated to the point where people, unaware of the poor road condition may damage their vehicles. The local residents all drive down the center of the road to avoid the potholes, boils and busted-up blacktop,” they stated in their letter.
Hawkins resident Clifford Baker called the highway condition “Urgent.” “This road is a vital road to those who live north of Hawkins and in the township of South Fork as well as those who are traveling to destinations north for vacationing with campers, boats and ATVs in tow,” he wrote.
Emch said with the federal grant money now awarded, the matter now goes to the Rusk County elected officials for budgeting the local match so the project can proceed.
“They have been pretty good about that,” Emch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.