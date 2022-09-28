County M

Reconstruction of County M north of Hawkins is being designed to address road flooding issues.

A major transportation route on the far east side of Rusk County has received federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced funds being made available through the state Surface Transportation Program last Friday, and the only construction project in the county awarded funds was work proposed for County M north of the village of Hawkins. 

