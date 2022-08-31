Helping hands

Residents receive wristbands that allow them to enter the restricted access parts of Ladysmith that were heavily damaged by the tornado.

 

 UW-Wisconsin Library Archives photo

For many people who lived through the 2002 Labor Day tornado that devastated Ladysmith 20 years ago, life has returned to normal. They have cleaned up, rebuilt and moved on. Sometimes, loss can’t be measured by what is visible with a quick first look.

Gone are businesses like the Davis Motel and Enerson Ford, destroyed when the storm blasted apart their exterior walls.

