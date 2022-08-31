For many people who lived through the 2002 Labor Day tornado that devastated Ladysmith 20 years ago, life has returned to normal. They have cleaned up, rebuilt and moved on. Sometimes, loss can’t be measured by what is visible with a quick first look.
Gone are businesses like the Davis Motel and Enerson Ford, destroyed when the storm blasted apart their exterior walls.
Missing are irreplaceable family pictures and other heirlooms forever lost to the rain and wind.
Never recovered is the sense of security each time bad weather darkens the sky. Those psychological effects still linger two decades later.
“With all the damage that happened, the best thing is nobody died,” said Marty Reynolds, who was mayor of Ladysmith on Sept. 2, 2002, the day the storm shattered the city’s existence.
The storm’s path through Ladysmith was fairly narrow and confined, according to Reynolds. He said the date also being a major holiday with most people gone for the 3-day weekend and schools not yet in session helped the area avoid loss of life.
“If it had been a school day there might have been more injuries or death,” Reynolds said. “We would have lost a lot of people if the tornado had come through the center of downtown at quarter after four on a school day.”
In the downtown, business owners lost their livelihoods. Apartment dwellers lost their homes, many that were under-insured or uninsured.
The buildings may look old but they belong to someone and they are homes and businesses for many, according to Reynolds.
“They were lucky to get away with their lives, but many of them lost everything,” Reynolds said.
Among their possessions were irreplaceable pictures, treasured heirlooms and important family records.
In just a few minutes, life changed for a lot of people.
“The people that lost those buildings, they lost more than just the buildings. They lost lifetimes of pictures, memories and records. All of it was gone,” Reynolds said. “We had people that were living in those buildings. We had apartment buildings where people were able to get away with their lives.”
Reynolds praised those from outside the community who donated materials, sent financial contributions and lent a hand in the cleanup. He also criticized others who arrived just to receive handout he says they didn’t rightly deserve.
“They had a right to whatever help they could get, but there were a lot of people who went back day after day to the distribution site on Doughty Road, picking up stuff that they probably should never had access to. We saw the best of people and the worst of people because of the tornado,” Reynolds said.
Twenty years later, it is hard to spot physical effects of the 2002 Labor Day tornado.
People have come together to clean up and do some really good things through rebuilding and redeveloping, according to Reynolds. But the emotional wounds and scars still linger below the surface, he said.
“The damage you don’t see is personal,” Reynolds said. “It is records, pictures and other things that are gone. Parts of peoples lives are gone that they are never going to be able to replace.”
Personal impacts from the storm will endure for a long time, according to Reynolds.
“The city may look better after the tornado, but there are a lot of peoples lives that were torn apart and they won’t get that back again,” Reynolds said.
“Most people have gotten on with their lives. They have repaired, replaced or moved out,” Reynolds said. “There are still a lot of people who are feeling the impacts of it. They have had their lives devastated. They go looking for pictures that aren’t there. They go back for records of some sort, and those are gone.”
There was a lot of devastation, according to Reynolds.
“A lot of it is psychological. We find ourselves now watching the sky for tornadoes. We stay up and watch the sky,” Reynolds said.
The Schultzs
Jim and Cora Schultz were at home. It was a muggy day, and Cora was upstairs on the phone with her grandson. Jim was watching tennis on TV. Their house overlooks the Flambeau River.
When Cora came downstairs, she noticed out the patio door window debris flying through the air. She screamed, and Jim raced to her thinking she had fallen down the steps.
“At that moment you could hear the noise. It sounded like a train,” Cora said.
They bolted for the laundry room that offered greater protection with no windows.
After the storm passed they found glass from their front windows stuck in the wall. The front porch of their neighbor was gone.
“She was full of blood but she wasn’t hurt,” Cora said.
Storm winds tossed two vehicles into their front yard, with one landing upside down. A woman and a dog was inside one.
“The girl was crying because she thought she was going to roll into the river, and she couldn’t swim,” Cora said.
The couple also inspected the damage at their business in downtown Ladysmith, Jim’s Barber Shop.
She called the incident “surreal” but noted it took place without any serious injuries.
“When you think about all the damage that was done no one was seriously hurt,” Cora said.
She described the community spirt to clean up after the storm, “awesome.” She said volunteers, church groups and hundreds of others came to lend a hand.
“Everybody who didn’t get hit was here to help,” Cora said. “The people in town also were there to help in a big way.”
“All the personal and material things can be replaced,” she said.
The Hrabans
Details of the storm are still vivid for Ladysmith resident Mike Hraban. His home on Lake Avenue overlooking the Flambeau River offered a direct view of the storm approaching from the northwest.
Mike and Peg Hraban were enjoying the nice warm sunny afternoon in front of their home with their chocolate lab, Coco. The sky was dark in the west, but it did not seem threatening to the couple.
Upon returning inside, they turned on the police scanner, and heard the Bruce Fire Department was returning to the fire hall after being paged out for a weather watch.
Mike sat down in the living room. Peg was working in the kitchen.
Over the scanner came an alert of an explosion at Jiffy Lube.
Peg hollered to Mike the scanner reported it was a tornado.
“I heard the sound of the train coming. It was the same sound I had heard on the training videos at the fire hall,” Mike said.
The couple raced to shut the windows, but most of them ended up blowing out during the storm.
“It was getting very loud and dark,” Mike said.
Mike went to a bedroom to grab the dog that was hiding on the floor near a bed. He noticed the water level in the river appeared to be pulled back to just the channel.
“Then I saw the top of the water tower fly across the river to the park,” Mike said. “It was a split second thing.”
As Mike carried Coco out of the bedroom and down the hallway, the bathroom door slammed and the window blew out.
As they headed downstairs the living room windows burst, causing Mike to tumble to the bottom of the steps.
“It was very dark and loud,” Mike said. “The only light was when the electric poles in the backyard fell and the 7,500 volt transformer would arc and light up.”
The rain was pulsating against the house. The wind prevented the basement door from being closed, according to the couple. They heard what sounded like a rifle shot.
“Then there was a big gust of wind and it was quiet,” Mike said. “We didn’t know at the time that the utility shed had blown apart and the wood 2x4s had come through the basement windows and hit the walls on either side of us.”
The glass from the exploding windows stripped the felt off their full-sized poll table.
As they sensed the wind dying down, the Hrabans came up the stairway and peered across the river. There was no glass left in their windows. An entire sewing room was gone. Also destroyed was a 22 foot long garage wall measuring 16 feet tall with two rows of cement blocks attached.
“The whole section flew across the street south into the neighbor’s driveway,” Hraban said. “There was so much debris in the river you could walk across to the other side without getting your feet wet.”
The couple suffered about $160,000 in damage to their home. They stayed at a motel for 10 weeks, noting great support they received from family, friends, volunteers and insurance company representatives.
“We were lucky. Very lucky. There were no injuries,” Mike said.
It all happened in 24 minutes, according to Mike.
“It made us all stronger,” Mike said.
