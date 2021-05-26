Veterans groups will conduct Memorial Day observances this weekend at many communities in the Rusk County area. Most events are on Monday, May 31, but a some will take place on Sunday, May 30.
A year after the coronavirus pandemic led to cancelation or scaling back of many of these services, most are back this year.
Ladysmith area
American Legion Post 64, Amvets Post 127, VFW Post 2490, DAV Chapter 33 and auxiliaries will hold the following services on Monday, May 31. Events will feature Taps presented by Jim Edming, comments by Rusk County Veterans Service Officer Erik Stoker, invocation by Deacon Craig Voldberg and featured speeches by student winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Essay Contest, Simon Cole in Ladysmith and Rachel Schilling at Ingram, Glen Flora and Tony. Meet at the VMA at 7:30 a.m. with observances taking place at Pioneer Park at 7:45 a.m., Ingram Cemetery at 9 a.m., Glen Flora Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Tony Cemetery at 10 a.m., County G Bridge at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Park in Ladysmith at 11 a.m. and Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at 11:30 a.m. The observances will be followed by a noon luncheon by the auxiliaries at the VMA, and all are welcome to attend.
Ladysmith AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127 and Ladysmith Boy Scouts Troop 45 will place stick flags on the graves of veterans at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, May 28.
Sheldon area
Sheldon American Legion Post 316 will conduct Memorial Day programs with an address by Pastor Jeremy Allard of Sheldon Church of Christ and a reading by Kenzie Scot, the post’s oratorical contestant. There will be a reading of names of veterans interned in the cemeteries, military rites by the legion and Taps performed by area resident Richard Tusil. A free lunch will be served afterward at the Sheldon Community Center. The services include 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (Flambeau) along County D about 4 miles west of Wis. 27, 9:30 a.m. at Conrath Cemetery, Conrath and 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon.
Bruce area
American Legion Earl J. Conley Post 268 will hold the following services on Monday, May 31, starting with Blue Hills at 8:30 a.m. Apollonia at 9 a.m., Island Lake at 9:30 a.m., Dodson at 10 a.m., Saint Mary’s Catholic at 10:30 a.m. and Bruce Village at 11 a.m.
Hawkins area
The Kennan American Legion Post 362 will conduct the Memorial Day program at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31. It will be followed by a ceremony at the Catholic Cemetery in South Fork.
Holcombe area
The Cornell American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. The color and honor guards will present the colors, conduct a honor detail salute and play Taps. All are welcome at the following locations: Veterans Memorial Program at Holcombe Cemetery 1.5 miles south of Holcombe on Wis. 27 at 9 a.m., parade line-up at Seventh Street and Main Street in Cornell at 10:30 a.m., parade starts down Main Street at 11 a.m., program at cemetery at junction of Wis. 178 and Wis. 64 at noon, Cleveland Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., Estella Cemetery at 2 p.m. and Martin Mission Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Exeland area
American Legion Post 425 will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at Exeland Cemetery, at 11 a.m. in Murry Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. in Belille Cemetery.
Weyerhaeuser area
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5780 will conduct the following Memorial Day observances on Sunday, May 30, including Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary Church Cemetery in the town of Strickland at 9:30 a.m., Bass Lake Cemetery in Strickland at 9:45 a.m., Old Catholic Cemetery in Strickland at 10 a.m., Catholic Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser at 10:30 a.m. and Village Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser at 11 a.m. All available veterans are asked to muster at the hall at 8:30 a.m. for instructions.
Winter Area
Winter American Legion Post 303 and Loretta-Draper American Legion Post 394 will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 at cemeteries in Couderay at 9:30 a.m., Radisson at 10 a.m., Winter at 11 a.m., and Loretta-Draper at 11:45 a.m. A light lunch will follow at the Loretta-Draper American Legion Post, N5361 County Road G, Winter.
Highground
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will hold its annual Honor Ride on Memorial Day. There are currently several starting points for routes located around the state. These routes are independently organized and led by volunteer experienced motorcyclist leaders. All the routes converge at the American Legion in Neillsville for fun and raffles, then the entire Honor Ride rides together through Neillsville and is welcomed by a flag line at The Highground. At The Highground, riders are treated to a lunch and the 3 p.m. Memorial Day ceremony held outside on The Highground Plaza. Each year the names of those who have been KIA or MIA are read aloud, with the liberty bell being rung along with the names. The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is at W7031 Ridge Rd., Neillsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.