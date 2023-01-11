By Luke Klink
Challengers have lined up to run for area school boards. None will require a primary election, however.
In the Flambeau School District, incumbents Julie Hauser, Dan Kopacz and Sara Taylor filed candidacy papers. They will be opposed by Linda Zimmer, Ted Alberson and Jennifer Heath.
In the Ladysmith School District, incumbents Gerard Schueller, Jeff Wallin and Jennifer Pearson filed candidacy papers. They will be challenged by Laurie Keeble.
In the Bruce School District only the incumbents have filed candidacy papers. They are Andy Anderson, Jodi Hopkins and Steve Golat.
In the Lake Holcombe School District, incumbent Matt Flater and challenger Tess Engel have filed to run for two open seats on the board. Incumbent Anneliese Willmarth has filed a declaration of non-candidacy.
There will be no shortage of candidates on the ballot for Ladysmith city council in the Spring Election. Since this is an odd-numbered year, aldermanic candidates in odd-numbered districts are up for re-election.
In District 1, Barb Popp and Richard Ostenso have filed candidacy papers to appear on the ballot. Incumbent Mark Platteter is not seeking re-election.
In District 3, incumbent John Pohlman III will face challenger Gordon Pedersen.
In District 5, incumbent Jim West will face challengers John Kenyon and Steve Weiss. The city will likely hold a February primary for this race since there is already a statewide judicial primary scheduled at this time.
In District 7, John Hoover has filed candidacy papers and will run unopposed. Incumbent Marty Reynolds filed a declaration of non-candidacy.
In municipal elections across the county, most towns and villages will decide their candidates by using a caucus system of nominating who will appear on spring ballots. These caucus dates, times and locations are posted by municipality in recent weeks in the legal section of the Ladysmith News.
The non-partisan race for a vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court will feature Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelley, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz.
They are vying for the open seat occurring due to the retirement of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack.
There will be a primary election to determine which two will advance to the Spring Election. The state Supreme Court consists of seven justices elected for 10-year terms. Justices are chosen in statewide elections on the nonpartisan April ballot and take office on the following Aug. 1.
The political make-up of the state’s highest court hangs in the balance. It now leans mostly right with four conservative justices and three liberal justices.
The Spring primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.