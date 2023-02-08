Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron — Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy. 25;
Cameron — Feb. 23, noon-6 p.m., Living Water Lutheran Church, 411 N. First St.;
Prairie Farm — Feb. 20, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N. River Ave.;
Rice Lake — Feb. 13, 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave. and Feb. 14, noon-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.
Chippewa County
Chippewa Falls — Feb. 10, noon-6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward; Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA Chippewa Falls, 611 Jefferson Ave. and March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls, 130 W. Central St.
Rusk County
Ladysmith — March 2, noon-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W.
Sawyer County
Hayward — Feb. 22, 1-6 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, 8575 N. Trepania Rd.
Washburn County
Birchwood — March 2, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E. Chetac St.; and
Spooner — Feb. 23, noon-6 p.m., Spooner Civic Center, 301 Walnut St.
