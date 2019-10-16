The Ladysmith School District portion of this year’s property tax bills is projected to decrease significantly.
A preliminary budget for the district’s 2019-20 school year was presented at a special Ladysmith School Board meeting last Wednesday, when the public was told owners of a $110,000 property in the school district could see a 16.3 percent decrease in the school portion of their total property tax bill. School officials cited an increase in state aid as the reason for the tax break.
The additional aid was made possible through the final state biennium budget that provides an additional $583 million over two years for K-12 education, but still less than half the $1.4 billion increase in funding that the governor requested. Under the final state budget, school districts will be able to increase their budget by $175 per student in 2020, then another $179 in 2021. This is lower than the governor’s proposal of $200 in 2020 and another $204 in 2021.
The state sets revenue limits on school districts, capping what can they can receive through state aid and property taxes. If state aid changes up or down, school property taxes change in an opposite direction. Generally, after the state aid amount becomes known, the remainder becomes the property tax levy. With state aid projected to increase for the Ladysmith School District, property taxes are projected to decrease.
“This is a huge break for the taxpayers,” said interim School District Administrator Mike Cox, who also noted this extra aid does not give the district extra money to spend under state revenue limits.
“If state aid goes up, taxes come down an equal amount,” Cox said. “[The aid increase] helps the taxpayer, but it doesn’t help [the board] spend any more money.”
Enrollment also increased, also helping to hike the district’s state per pupil aid.
Under the proposed new for the 2019-20 school year:
n School expenditures are projected to increase 4.58 percent to $11.03 million compared with $10.54 million the previous year.
n The total school tax levy is projected to decrease 12.31 percent to $3.21 million compared with $3.66 million the previous year.
n The school tax rate is projected to decrease 16.30 percent to $11.55 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in the 2019-20 school year compared with $13.80 per $1,000 of equalized valuation the previous school year. For the owner of a property with an equalized value of $110,000 this translates to school taxes of $1,271 in 2020 compared with $1,519 the previous year.
Revenue overall to the school district is increasing 2.89 percent to $10.89 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with $10.58 million the previous school year.
A total property tax bill also includes taxes from the municipality, county and technical college, but the local school district portion is typically the largest.
Some budget projections could still change once the state releases final equalized property values later this month.
Cox told the board he had his sights on proposing a balanced budget, but reported that was not possible for a variety of reasons.
“The amount of money you are paying out for payroll and benefits. The payroll increased by over 2 percent with the lane advancement. The retirement advancement, the 3 percent matching and adding a couple of staff members, all of those things added to an increase in expenditures,” Cox said.
Special education spending increased significantly by more than $200,000 with less [special education] revenue coming in and more students to serve, according to Cox.
Cox reported an initially projected $400,000 budget deficit was reduced to $139,000 over the last month by looking in every spending category.
“It is a tight budget until you get it down to $139,000 in deficit, and next year is going to be even tougher,” Cox said.
The school board was saddled with hiring an interim administrator and building a balanced budget in about three months following the unexpected resignation in June of former School District Administrator Paul Uhren. At the time of Uhren’s resignation the state law deadline for issuing non-renewal notices already had passed, limiting cost savings in staffing.
The school board added a new behavioral intervention specialist at the elementary school, replacing the school social work position from last year.
Last month, the board also approved spending $61,200 on the beginning portion of a new multi-year K-5 reading literacy program at the elementary level. The expenditure covers only the first unit of the program, with the board postponing the second unit purchase until its October meeting after 2019-20 school year budget finances become better known. Units 1 and 2 were proposed as costing $100,500 total, which breaks down to $94,500 for materials and $6,000 for professional development.
The board also is receiving less in special education aid than last year and than had been originally projected.
“A lot of those high-cost things helped raise the budget, and there is nothing really you can do during the school year. It is in the future that we have to look toward,” Cox said.
Cox then cited an Advanced Credit Compensation benefit as great for teachers but expensive to the district, noting many districts don’t offer this.
“Just that alone is $42,000,” he said. “I don’t know if the board has really been told of some of the cost of the benefits you do offer. But $42,000 is a big chunk of money every year.”
State aid is projected to increase $352,223 to $7.83 million for the 2019-20 school year compared with $7.48 million the previous school year, or 4.71 percent.
This budget may also be the last year for a $32,035 non-recurring exemption for a school district energy saving program.
The last year of large referendum approved debt payment for the district is 2022, after which the school district’s annual debt service payments are scheduled to drop by $1.2 million.
Cox told the board that would be the time for the board to pursue any building plans without greatly impacting taxpayers.
The budget proposal calls for community service fund spending of $175,964 for the 2019-20 school year compared with $200,000 the previous year, bringing this Fund 80 into line with actual expenses of operating the former Ladysmith Elementary School on Lindoo Avenue.
Cox told the board it may want to consider conducting a study on the summer school program, adding the second summer school session was not profitable this year.
Cox told the board planning for the 2020-21 school year budget will start much earlier next year. He also said there are areas where savings might be realized to help with this year’s budget deficit including energy if winter weather is mild
“With this budget there is no leeway. Unless it is an emergency it is not getting ordered. The wants are gone, now it is the absolute needs because I know how tight this budget is,” Cox said. “In most cases I think we are going to be fine with this budget, but we will continue to look for areas we can cut.”
Cox told the board to expect more superintendent and salary expenses next year compared with what’s in the 2019-20 school year budget. He added inflation will also increase costs. He also said there won’t be another $65,000 one-time transfer revenue savings like there was this year to help lower the budget.
“I would be surprised if you can keep the budget under $200,000 next year,” Cox said.
Cox also reported the audited 2018-19 school year budget ended with a slight surplus, which was added to the school district fund balance.
“The good news is taxes are going down. The bad news is your fund balance is going down as well. The good news also is your debt service is decreasing as well in 2022, but we have to get to that point,” Cox said.
Cox told the board it should consider in the coming months conducting a personnel needs study. He stated 90 percent of the district’s expenses involve personnel through salaries and benefits.
“I think we should be putting a moratorium on hiring, and every time you get a resignation through retirement or otherwise we go through an extensive process to answer the question of do we really need to make that replacement,” Cox said.
He made clear he is not calling for large-scale layoffs, but stated the board needs to be conscious of when it is really necessary to hire more staff due to difficulties with students in the classroom.
The school district’s budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct.23, followed by the annual meeting.
