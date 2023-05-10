You know that feeling of anticipation and excitement right before a roller coaster plummets from its peak? That’s the feeling a person gets when talking with Chetek resident Brent Whittenberger about his recent Alaskan experiences.
Whittenberger, the son of Russ and Judy Whittenberger of Ladysmith, will make his television debut this fall on a show called “Life on the Edge” after spending 34 days—30 of which were spent remotely living in the wilderness. It is an exciting new series from Rare TV set in the Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, the Wild of the West of the Last Frontier. The launch month for the series Sept. 2023 on the Outdoor Channel.
“Constantly learning, I traveled to Alaska to learn more about the outdoors and beauty of this beautiful state. I immediately fell in love with the state and have spent one month in Alaska each of the last three years (two with his daughters Taya and Layla). It was too incredible ‘hanging out’ with the bears and other animals in their natural environment while filming for the show,” Whittenberger said smiling ear-to-ear during an interview.
Whittenberger, who currently teaches in the Cameron School District has been a mathematics and physics teacher for the past 22 years.
“My love for teaching kids to think and being hands-on learners has landed me on the news six different times for pumpkin-launching and radar-blasting physics lessons. My years in the classroom have taught me to cherish every moment and continue to be a life-long learner, just like I try to teach my students every day,” Whittenberger said.
The 44-year-old’s path to the big screen wasn’t exactly a clear one. However, Whittenberger’s story to stardom filmed in Alaska’s beauty is something he almost seemed destined for.
When visiting Alaska in summer of 2021, Whittenberger stayed at a lodge in Cold Bay. Captain Charlie, the resort owner took Whittenberger out fishing at Volcano Bay one day chasing sockeye salmon. The Chetek man was in awe once arriving to the fishing destination.
“I only spent one day there, but between the bears, wildlife and salmon, it was a place I knew I wanted to return to. I couldn’t stop thinking about Volcano Bay,” Whittenberger reminisced.
Ironically enough in winter of 2022, Capt. Charlie was making a trip through Wisconsin. Whittenberger extended a dinner invitation to have him over for dinner; soon after, Capt. Charlie expressed his desire to build a cabin in Volcano Bay, the same place Whittenberger fell in love with a few months prior.
“Capt. Charlie believed, because of the remoteness, the cabin building process could possibly turn into a tv show,” Whittenberger stated. “Without hesitation, I told him I would be willing to join him and the rest is history.”
“Once I was able to figure out the dates the production company wanted to film (in month of July 2022), I was all in,” Whittenberger recalled. “While planning, we knew there was one small building there (at Volcano Bay) that was built in the early 1900s; but other than that, there were absolutely no buildings, no roads and really nothing at all from Volcano Bay until you get to Cold Bay, roughly 25 miles away. It was completely decollate. The cabin was built on 4 acres surrounded by 36,000 acres of wild land, including a 4,000 acre glacial lake feeding into the ocean.”
Initially, “Life on the Edge” was designed to feature Capt. Charlie building the cabin, but an array boat troubles and other obstacles came into play catapulted Brent’s contributions to the T.V. show immensely. In fact, he and a retired police officer from Michigan, Dan King, ended up being the two guys who constructed the majority of the cabin.
Brent’s dream became a reality when he was contacted by production company, which are from London, England. After a couple Zoom interviews the company sent Brent a contract for filming.
“It felt a little surreal, like, I can’t believe this is happening. Initially, I thought I might be in the background or a fill-in but that changed significantly. It was really neat to interact and to meet people from different culture (the film crew,” Whittenberger explained. “A moment I’ll never forget in my life was when a big bear was chasing salmon right by the cabin and we stood watching from 30 yards away. It was something you would’ve thought you had just watched on Discovery Channel. Hearing the water, seeing the sites of Alaska; everything was beyond comparison. Honestly, this was a dream come true. One would think that this type of show, the production company would have to try to add suspense. But for this, you didn’t really need to.
While filming the show, the group—Whittenberger, Capt. Charlie, King, the producer, a camera woman and Capt. Charlie’s daughter, who was the cook, slept in tents on cots for 30 days. Whittenberger said, they slept surprisingly well considering they would work 10-12 hours a day with temperatures dropping to 45 degrees at night.
“Despite the good sleep, you never forget you’re in the wilderness with brown bears, wolves, etc. running around. However, you could tell they were a little more scared of us than we were of them,” Brent added. “Brown bear were literally everywhere where we were located,” Whittenberger stated.
He went on to describe a handful of countless encounters they had. In one instance, a brown bear grabbed and chewed on a roll of tar paper that team was re-using to line part of cabin.
“The thing about bears is, they’re similar to an ape. They make faces, grunt/communicate with one another, have unique body movements and the way they will stand up to scan areas,” Whittenberger stated. “The mom’s with cubs would run away from the medium-sized bears. When they see a small pack of wolves, those same sows and cubs would run to safety; it was actually tough to watch and a little sad seeing the mom and cubs under constant distress.”
Brent noted that, similar to humans, certain bears had even had their own favorite fishing holes they would visit daily.
