Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Rusk County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Carol Johnson, effective Dec. 31, 2019. The new register of deeds will complete a term ending Jan. 3, 2021.
Interested applicants must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019.
The application can be found on Gov. Evers' website: www.evers.wi.gov by clicking "Apply to Serve" and selecting the application for Register of Deeds, Coroner, and Sheriff under "Open Positions."
For questions about the online application or appointments process, contact Flora Csontos, director of gubernatorial appointments, at govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
