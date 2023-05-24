Ladysmith School District officials expect they will have surveillance cameras on all school buses starting next school year, as they continue to work with transportation company contractors and law enforcement to address route behavior concerns.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel is working on revisions to the current bus contract, and this matter should be ready for school board action at its June meeting.
The cost will be shared equally with bus contractors, according to Stunkel. She said the contractors will get cost quotes and purchase the equipment, so the final costs are not yet known.
“We will share the cost and require cameras on every bus,” Stunkel said.
The school district contracts its transportation services to bus companies that are privately owned. The current contract does not require cameras, but the contract is up at the end of this school year.
“We will have language in the contract that all buses will have cameras next year,” Stunkel said.
Several times in recent years, the school board has been presented with reports on behavior problems on bus routes.
Once the cameras are purchased, the school district will receive invoices for its 50 percent share of the cost. District officials are seeking grants to help with the cost.
The district currently uses one camera that can be moved between buses to help manage behavior issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.