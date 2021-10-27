Schools across the county are feeling the effects of supply chain disruptions in their lunch and breakfast food programs.
The United States Department of Agriculture is aware of the challenges schools are facing and is taking steps to reduce interference of supply chain disruptions so students can receive a nutritious meal.
According to the White House website, the supply chain disruptions began a year ago due to the shutting down of the economy due to COVID-19. As the country reopens, some businesses have not been able to hire workers fast enough to keep pace with the awakening economy.
“As the economy recovered and demand increased, businesses have not yet been able to bring inventories fully back to pre-pandemic levels, causing inventory-to-sales ratios to fall,” according to the White House website.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to the food chain supply caused an estimated 3.7 million gallons of milk to be dumped every day in April 2020, according to Dairy Farmers of America. The pandemic created a high level of food insecurity due to the closure of the country; Rusk County schools in the spring of 2020 stepped up to ensure their students had food while at home.
For some of the 2,400 Rusk County students, the nutrition they receive at school is the only food they receive in any given day. School lunches and breakfasts are a vital part of students’ diets.
As the pandemic progresses, supply chain shortages have grown and appeared in many products.
Our fragile food supply chain is complicated by many different facets, from the raw ingredients, manufacturers, packaging, distributors, how it is transported to the various end users whether they be families, restaurants, schools, businesses and the like.
According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Food and Agriculture Sector is almost entirely under private ownership and accounts for roughly one-fifth of the nation’s economic activity. Vulnerabilities at all stages of the supply chain can occur.
Labor and product component shortages at any point in the supply chain cause ripples further along the chain. At 20 months into the pandemic, many ripples at many points along the supply chain have caused shortages and disruptions.
The USDA and National School Lunch Program are working with schools for emergency procurement of food, waiving nutritional requirements when schools don’t receive ordered foods and reimbursing schools at higher rates for meals that now, due to inflation, cost more. Schools will not be penalized for not meeting nutritional standards due to supply chain disruptions, according to the USDA.
Some schools in the United States are resorting to purchasing food from chain grocery stores to help fill in holes. Nearly all food service directors, according to the NSLP, are worried about continued food chain supply disruptions.
The USDA is encouraging schools to work with and purchase food from area producers to fill in the shortcoming of the supply chain.
“The Flambeau food service department is always happy to take fresh produce of any kind from local farmers and gardeners,” said Flambeau Food Service Director Carrie Anderson. For those interested in donating food, milk, paper products to the school, please contact the school prior to making a donation to avoid the school from ordering too much ahead so the items do not go to waste.
On Oct. 5, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued a press release encouraging schools to establish school gardens. Several of the schools in Rusk County have greenhouses and sell plants in the spring; establishing a school garden could be both an effective educational and volunteer opportunity for students.
Each of the Rusk County schools have a hydroponic garden system that could be used to help grow and offset the cost of fresh greens. From seed to harvest, it would take 21-28 days to harvest and could produce 330 pounds of produce in one year.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said, “we have not seen too many supply change disruptions to cause any significant issues with the district’s food service.” However, not all ordered items are being delivered to the school and the school is substituting menus items about once a week due to unfilled orders, according to Sturzl. “When the back order arrives, we serve it as soon as possible,” said Sturzl.
At Our Lady of Sorrows, staff believe they’ve been very fortunate. While OLS has experienced shortages and unable to order menu items like they normally would, the size of their school is, according to Katelyn Schneider, a benefit.
Anderson said, “most of the supply chain disruptions are specific products that we see in our cycle menu.” Products like chicken and turkey products are seeing shortages; however, peanut butter and jelly crustless sandwiches that Flambeau students enjoy, has also seen shortages.
Flambeau’s food supplier has, according to Anderson, been working with the school to help find substitutions for out of stock items. Last minute menu changes are occurring at all of the county schools.
Price increases in lunch containers, paper products and utensils have lurched forward, forcing some schools, like Flambeau, to switch to cheaper options, often a third the price.
Ladysmith School Director of Nutrition Services Shelly Hayden said she is seeing a significant increase in the number of products not being available to order or not showing up when other menu items are delivered. Like the other area schools, Ladysmith is substituting menu items whenever possible, trying to keep nutritional standards intact.
These supply chain disruptions are likely to last through 2023, according to Peterson Institute for International Economics. The COVID-19 pandemic, according to PIIE, “has reinforced concerns around the world that supply chains have gone too far.” While globalization may have initially been meant to protect national economies, that protection, according to PIIE, is proving inadequate and that there is no substitute for preparedness.
The pandemic stimulated supply chain disruptions are causing some countries to examine their dependence on international economies. Relying more on local and regional economies, producers and products could reduce dependence on a wider, more fragile system.
Anyone interested in donating end of garden produce, food, paper products or other items to a school, should contact the school prior to donating.
“I am not really sure what other disruptions may come up, but I do know that one way or another, we will make sure the kids are fed,” said Anderson.
