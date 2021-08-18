The Rusk County population declined 3.8 percent, from 14,755 in 2010 to 14,188 in 2020, based on new Census data released Thursday, Aug. 12. The decrease was the second most among the 72 counties in the state, tying neighboring Taylor County at 3.8 percent and behind Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin at 4.0 percent.
A data visualization included in the released information shows the population change at the county level from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census.
Area counties experienced varying population change, with growth in more populated areas and lake country. This includes:
— Rusk with a 3.8 percent decrease to 14,188 in 2020, compared with 14,755 in 2010.
— Sawyer with a 9.2 percent increase to 18,074 in 2020, compared with 16,557 in 2010.
— Price with a 0.7 percent decrease to 14,054 in 2020, compared with 14,159 in 2010.
— Taylor with a 3.8 percent decrease to 19,913 in 2020, compared with 20,689 in 2010.
— Chippewa with a 6.2 percent increase to 66,297 in 2020, compared with 62,415 in 2010.
— Barron with a 1.8 percent increase to 46,711 in 2020, compared with 45,870 in 2010.
— Washburn with a 4.5 percent increase to 16,623 in 2020, compared with 15,911 in 2010.
By comparison, the state saw its population increase 3.6 percent to 5.89 million in 2020 compared with 5.69 million in 2010.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado said what he has seen is not a surprise.
“I believe it’s indicative of what we’ve seen over the past decade. I believe we continue to have a good inward and outward migration churn. Our younger people do tend to move ahead, but we see a good number of people moving to the area. However, the younger people are starting and raising families elsewhere, and those moving here are doing so after they’ve raised a family,” Albarado said.
Municipality populations including those for cities, villages and towns are expected to be released by the end of September, according to a Census official.
The latest Census information shows an increase in the population of U.S. metro areas compared to a decade ago. In addition, these once-a-decade results showed the nation’s diversity in how people identify their race and ethnicity.
These statistics, which come from the 2020 Census Redistricting Data Summary File, provide the first look at populations for small areas and include information on Hispanic origin, race, age 18 and over, housing occupancy and group quarters. They represent where people were living as of April 1, 2020, and are available for the nation, states and communities down to the block level.
Overall, population fell in about 30% of the state’s counties, largely in rural areas of the state.
The data released Thursday by the U.S. Census will be used to create new legislative and congressional maps that will shape each state’s elections for the next decade.
Dane County had the largest population growth in the state at 15 percent with 73,431 more residents in 2020 compared with a decade ago. St. Croix County, on the border of Minnesota’s Twin Cities, experienced the second-largest increase in county population at 10.9%. No other Wisconsin county increased by double digits.
Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin experienced the largest county population decrease at 4%.
Wisconsin’s growth ranks 34th out of 50 states and it continues to be the 20th most populous state in the country.
Among its neighbors, Wisconsin’s population growth was middle of the pack. Minnesota grew the most at a rate of 7.6% — faster than the national average — while Iowa and Michigan grew by 4.7% and 2%, respectively. Illinois was the only state surrounding Wisconsin to lose population by 0.1%.
The loss of population in Rusk County is reflective of the death rate exceeding the birth rate in the county, according to Albarado.
“We need to continue working on job creation opportunities and focusing on amenities to attract and retain families. This is a key to maintaining a workforce as well,” Albarado said.
Albarado also is skeptical of the Census results.
“I am somewhat concerned as to the overall accuracy of the data as I understand the county had a low participation rate in the census,” Albarado said.
The Census results release reveals changes in the size and distribution of the population across the United States. The population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9% from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86% of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85% in 2010.
County and metro area highlights:
— The largest county in the United States in 2020 remains Los Angeles County with over 10 million people.
— The largest city (incorporated place) in the United States in 2020 remains New York with 8.8 million people.
— 312 of the 384 U.S. metro areas gained population between 2010 and 2020.
— The fastest-growing U.S. metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages, FL, which grew 39% from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people.
— 72 U.S. metro areas lost population from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census. The U.S. metro areas with the largest percentage declines were Pine Bluff, AR, and Danville, IL, at -12.5 percent and -9.1 percent, respectively.
The population density of area counties includes:
— Rusk with 15.5 people per square mile based on a population of 14,188 and land area of 913.6 square miles.
— Sawyer with 14.4 people per square mile based on a population of 18,074 and land area of 1,257.6 square miles.
— Price with 11.2 people per square mile based on a population of 14,054 and land area of 1,254.1 square miles.
— Taylor with 20.4 people per square mile based on a population of 19,913 and land area of 975.1 square miles.
— Chippewa with 65.7 people per square mile based on a population of 66,297 and land area of 1,008.4 square miles.
— Barron with 54.1 people per square mile based on a population of 46,711 and land area of 863 square miles.
— Washburn with 20.9 people per square mile based on a population of 16,623 and land area of 797.1 square miles.
By comparison, the state population density is 108.8 people per square mile based on a population of 5.89 million and land area of 54,167 square miles.
Race and Ethnicity
The 2020 Census used the required two separate questions (one for Hispanic or Latino origin and one for race) to collect the races and ethnicities of the U.S. population.
Race and ethnicity highlights include:
— The White population remained the largest race or ethnicity group in the United States, with 204.3 million people identifying as White alone. Overall, 235.4 million people reported White alone or in combination with another group. However, the White alone population decreased by 8.6% since 2010.
— The Two or More Races population (also referred to as the Multiracial population) has changed considerably since 2010. The Multiracial population was measured at 9 million people in 2010 and is now 33.8 million people in 2020, a 276% increase.
— The “in combination” multiracial populations for all race groups accounted for most of the overall changes in each racial category.
— All of the race alone or in combination groups experienced increases. The Some Other Race alone or in combination group (49.9 million) increased 129%, surpassing the Black or African American population (46.9 million) as the second-largest race alone or in combination group.
— The next largest racial populations were the Asian alone or in combination group (24 million), the American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination group (9.7 million), and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination group (1.6 million).
— The Hispanic or Latino population, which includes people of any race, was 62.1 million in 2020. The Hispanic or Latino population grew 23%, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3% since 2010.
The Census Bureau uses the Diversity Index to measure the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.
In general, the states with the highest DI scores are found in the West (Hawaii, California and Nevada), the South (Maryland and Texas; along with the District of Columbia, a state equivalent), and the Northeast (New York and New Jersey).
Hawaii had the highest DI score in 2020 at 76%, which was slightly higher than 2010 (75.1%).
Adult, Under-Age-18 Populations
The 2020 Census showed that the adult (age 18 and older) population group grew 10.1% to 258.3 million people over the decade.
Changes to the adult and under-age-18 populations:
— The District of Columbia had the largest population age 18 and over as a percentage of population at 83.4%. Utah had the largest population under age 18 as a percentage of population at 29.0%.
— Utah also had the fastest-growing adult population at 22.8% growth.
— North Dakota had the fastest-growing population under age 18 at 22.1% growth.
The population age 18 and older for the entire state is 78.3 percent. In this area it breaks down to:
— Rusk at 79.7 percent at 11,302 among a total population of 14,188.
— Sawyer at 81.5 percent at 14,724 among a total population of 18,074.
— Price at 82.3 percent at 11,566 among a total population of 14,054
— Taylor at 76.0 percent at 15,126 among a total population of 19,913.
— Chippewa at 77.7 percent at 51,536 among a total population of 66,297.
— Barron at 78.9 percent at 36,847 among a total population of 46,711.
— Washburn at 81.9 percent at 13,612 among a total population of 16,623.
Housing units
The 2020 Census showed that on April 1, 2020, there were 140,498,736 housing units in the United States, up 6.7% from the 2010 Census.
State highlights:
— Texas had the largest numeric growth in housing units with 1,611,888.
— The county with the largest percent increase in housing was McKenzie County, North Dakota, with a 147.9% increase.
— West Virginia and Puerto Rico were the only two states or state equivalents that lost housing units.
— There were 126,817,580 occupied housing units and 13,681,156 vacant units in the United States.
