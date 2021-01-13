The Rusk County Government Center and most Rusk County departments will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.
State offices including the Circuit Court will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday. County offices will be closed as a furlough day which was part of the approved 2021 County Budget.
While the Government Center will be closed, all law enforcement, emergency services, and snow plowing operations will remain operational.
Beyond the closure on Jan. 18, all Rusk County Government Departments are operational however most facilities are continuing with limited access to the public due to the pandemic. The limited access includes the Government Center, Highway Department, Animal Shelter, Visitors Center and Senior/Youth Building at the Fairgrounds.
Public access is limited to prior arranged appointments, essential meetings and necessary activities. The Rusk County Circuit Court and District Attorney’s office are conducting business and the court is holding hearings through video and teleconferencing.
The Clerk of Courts office is assisting through window visits and telephone calls. All county offices and departments are in operation and staffed and can be reached by phone and email.
The public is encouraged to call the appropriate office for any business they need to conduct. Department staff will continue to conduct business over the phone or through technology whenever possible. If absolutely necessary, an appointment will be made for an in-person visit.
The Rusk County Government Center is continuing to limit public traffic within the facilities and in person with the public through the use of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC to control the spread of the virus. We encourage the public to also practice social distancing and be proactive in their efforts to not contract or spread the virus.
The public is encouraged to visit the county’s website, www.ruskcounty.org, to see if the service needed can be accomplished online.
