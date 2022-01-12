A Ladysmith property with a lengthy pedigree is getting a total makeover courtesy of a longtime city resident and business owner and a crew of skilled remodelers.
The Carriage House is easily recognizable to travelers on Worden Avenue near Fourth Street with its distinctive red carriage parked on its south-facing yard. The address is 405 Worden Ave. E
Sue Moore bought the home, hoping to restore what had been the residence of the city’s first mayor, Roger Sherman Johnson.
A Tribute to Ladysmith Mayors Past and Present was held at the home near Christmas. It was a chance to see the work in progress by touring the home built in 1901 by the man who would become the city’s first mayor.
RS Johnson came to Ladysmith in September of 1900 to supervise construction of the Menasha Wooden Ware Company plant. He managed the plant for more than 25 years and was active in business and civic affairs during his 39 years in the city,
Johnson was born to Henry and Martha Wright Johnson on June 10, 1851, in Northfield, Mass. In 1870, he enrolled at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., and received a bachelor’s degree in 1874. He moved to Traer, Iowa, to join his brother, Charles Gordon Johnson, in the lumber business, and in 1877 he married Carrie L. Foster.
About 1880, Johnson moved to New London and went into business manufacturing lumber and wood products. He was elected mayor of New London and served five years in that position. He was elected in 1895 to a term in the Wisconsin Assembly.
Johnson was living in Appleton in 1900 when the Menasha Wooden Ware sent him to Ladysmith. He supervised the construction of the Menasha Wooden Ware plant. A boarding house and blacksmith shop were built immediately.
In January of 1901 the first barrel stave was cut at the Menasha Wooden Ware Company mill. The mill was enlarged in April and again in December, and thousands of feet of drying sheds were constructed. The mill was by far the biggest industry Ladysmith had ever seen.
Johnson’s family remained in Appleton until his large residence on Birch Street was completed in 1903. It was one of the finest in Ladysmith when it was built.
Prior to 1900, Ladysmith was known as Flambeau Falls (1885), Corbett and Warner. During its earlier years, Ladysmith was a lumber and sawmill town.
In preparation for the spring log drive two rows of piling were driven into the river by a pile driver and booms were attached to hold the logs. By April the mill had been enlarged by one-third and it was still too small. The first carload of staves were shipped from Ladysmith in May of 1901.
Work on the Menasha Wooden Ware dam commenced in June of 1901 with up to 200 men employed. The object was to improve navigation in the river and facilitate the running and sorting of logs.
Logging crews had cut 2.5 million feet of timber for the Menasha Wooden Ware that winter. The logs were stamped with the MWW “butter tub” stamp hammer.
In 1905 the company’s log drive comprised 11 million feet.
The Menasha Wooden Ware was a boom to Ladysmith. Its population grew from 136 in March of 1900 to nearly 1,000 by the end of 1901. In 1905 the population was 1,700.
Under Johnson’s management, the Menasha Wooden Ware Company flourished, and Ladysmith began to boom. When the village of Warner incorporated as a city in 1905, Johnson was elected the first mayor. He defeated J.A. Corbett (brother of Robert) by a vote of 214 to 152 in the April 1905 election. Corbett said he was not a serious candidate.
Johnson managed the Menasha Wooden Ware here until the plant closed in the mid-1920s. Over the years, millions of logs were sawed into staves and lumber. Johnson served on the Ladysmith State Bank board of directors for 20 years and was its president.
During his business career of more than 50 years, Johnson “earned a reputation for integrity and tireless energy,” according to his obituary in the Ladysmith News.
Johnson loved the outdoors and was fond of trout fishing. He said the biggest brook trout he caught weighed 3-1/2 pounds and measured 21 inches in length. One time he and two companions caught 300 good-sized trout in a single day. That, of course, was before fishing limits had been imposed.
He remained active until five years before his death, and in his long business career of more than 50 years he earned a reputation for integrity and tireless energy.
His wife died in the late 1910s. Johnson died on July 20, 1939, at his home on Worden Avenue. Both are buried at Appleton.
The infirmities of old age had gradually worn down this sturdy pioneer until the end came peacefully to close a long, useful career.
Surviving relatives of Johnson were daughters, Mrs. George Ashman of Appleton and Mrs. R. M. Lea of Ladysmith. Additional survivors include grandsons, Robert Ashman of Spokane, Wash., and Roger Ashman of Los Angeles, Calif., and his brother, Charles Gordon Johnson of Pasadena, Calif.
“He died in this house and the service was in this house,” Moore said. “His daughter and her husband, Dr. Lea, had the house, then, for about 40 years.”
Twenty-eight men and one woman served as mayors of Ladysmith since its incorporation 116 years ago.
Ladysmith had the distinction of being one of the first cities in the state to have a woman mayor when Dorothy Larson was elected in April, 1972.
Throughout its storied past, the home has had only three owners before Moore, including R.S. Johnson, Dr. R.M. Lea and Ed Witkiewicz, who passed away in 2009.
“I understand it was vacant for 18 years,” Moore said.
Moore bought the home in 2020. Before that, the previous owner used it for storage. It was receiving little to no care.
“We have been renovating it now for a year,” Moore said.
The home is being lovingly restored by Moore and J. Hoover Builders and crew.
“We are doing this to save the home for the community because it is a historic home,” Moore said.
Moore invited about 20 people to the event including past mayors and community leaders.
On display at the mayoral tribute were many artifacts of the city’s proud past including a buffet and pump organ donated by Ann and Tim Jerry.
Upstairs rooms are marked on the doors with brass nameplates as the Rambling Rose Room, Chippewa Room and Simply Country Room.
Bedroom items include Moore’s parents’ twin maple beds from St. Louis, a childhood bed donated by Sue Disbrow.
Articles of clothing on display were dresses worn by Johnson’s wife, Carrie (Foster) Johnson, and daughter, Gertrude (Foster) Lea and a top hat on loan from the city
Several dolls also were donated.
There was also a display of pictures courtesy of the Rusk County Historical Museum. Featured were pictures of the Johnsons and their children, Gertrude (Johnson) Lea and Bertha (Johnson) Ashman.
One of their daughters, Mrs. R.M. Lea, lived in the Johnson home with her husband, Dr. Lea, for many years after Johnson’s death.
The Tribute to Ladysmith Mayors Past and Present generated a terrific interest, especially among past elected officials on the city council.
In the home’s downstairs, surviving mayors began gathering including Lynn Fredrick, Dan Gudis, Alan Christianson and Al Hraban.
Others who served as mayor, Marty Reynolds and Kalvin Vacho, did not attend.
Gudis, the city’s longest-tenured mayor, who served from 2003-2014, commended Moore on her efforts to preserve a prominent piece of the city’s history.
“She has spent a lot of time and has a lot invested in that building,” Gudis said. “It is turning out very nice.”
Gudis called the work, “A fine renovation.”
Christianson, who served as mayor from April 2018 to February 2020, called the house restoration, “A wonderful thing for the city.” He also thanked Moore for investing in the community.
“It preserves a true piece of our history and proves that there is value in restoring some of our older buildings. It is certainly a jewel along Worden Avenue,” Christianson said.
Ladysmith has a great and interesting history worth preserving, according to Lynn Fredrick, who served as mayor from April 1982-1986
“If we remember our history, we can learn and benefit from it,” Fredrick said. “We learn the things that work and some of what does not work and helps us make improvements and better choices now and for the future.”
Fredrick hopes the house, its history and the history of mayors spur discussion among the current leadership to keep pressing on to build ladysmith as a city of pride, progress and promise.
“I found it to be a fun place for some of us ‘has been’ mayors to visit and reminisce. I hope the attention also highlights the new and youthful interest in city government and encourages more young men and women to get involved,” Fredrick said.
The Menasha Wooden Ware Co. not only played a role in the naming of Ladysmith. The city’s three main streets — Lake, Miner and Worden — are named for MWW officials; the city’s first mayor, R. S. Johnson, was the plant’s first manager; and land for Ladysmith’s beautiful parks were acquired from the MWW.
The Menasha Wooden Ware Co. evolved into the Menasha Corporation and is still operating in the Fox River Valley.
Moore is still visioning purposes for the home that now has one renter, but stops short of plans to make it a full-fledged bed-and-breakfast.
Moore is sure of one thing. She is returning a property of historic importance back to its original grandeur, not just for herself but for the city and its residents.
“I wanted to save a historic home for the community to enjoy,” Moore said.
