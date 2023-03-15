Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Marc Egle, Sgt. Mike Buehler, Deputy Samuel Rohe and Deputy Ryan Tuma receive a Life Saving Award.
They helped save a woman in the city of Ladysmith in January 2022, when she was pulled her from her burning vehicle.
