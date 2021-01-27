A 22-member facilities task force helping plan the future of Ladysmith School District facilities held its second meeting last week, touring one building and getting a crash course on school funding.
The Jan. 20 session ended with the advisory group drafting a list of descriptive words describing the kinds of experiences they want for Ladysmith school students. The list included the phrases flexible learning, engagement, real world applications, adequate space, welcoming, community opportunities, technology, post secondary readiness, environment conscious, pride, belonging and safety.
Prior Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox, who is advising the district on school finance this school year, presented information on types of referendums including for building and operational needs. Building covers construction costs, and operational covers ongoing expenses either through recurring dollars permanently added to the tax base or non-recurring for a set number of years with an end-date.
The majority of schools in the state have gone to referendum for operations and this is not unique to Ladysmith, he told the committee.
The number one thing that many rural schools have going against them is declining enrollment. We have declining enrollment just like most rural schools do, and then there is a direct impact on how much we can levy for,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
The committee broke into four groups and toured Ladysmith Middle & High School. The tour emphasized small room size, thin walls, storage issues, science shortfalls in the middle school, lack of a secure building entrance, lockerroom showers and lockers, temperature control issues, ceiling tile and the auditorium. Pool and athletic areas also were reviewed.
“When you are in a school district and you lose kids due to declining enrollment, whatever the reason may be, the smaller the school district the harder it is to have an easy cut in the budget to be able to make that up,” Stunkel said. “Your enrollment is going down, and so your revenue cap is going down, but your expenses stay standard.”
A facility renovation plan presented to the Ladysmith School Board last November identified $22.7 million in deferred maintenance for the school district facilities and grounds on a 10-year basis. This includes $15.2 million at Ladysmith Middle & High School, $4 million at Ladysmith Elementary School and $3.5 million on school district grounds.
Facility condition was ranked as fair at the elementary school and poor at the middle/high school.
In today’s dollars, the total cost is $19.83 million. The proposal factors in inflationary costs over a decade of recommended improvements.
Adding a new gymnasium at Ladysmith Middle & High School would increase the cost. So would installing a turf football field to replace the natural grass field. So would replacing plumbing in a swimming pool “of significant age.”
The presented cost estimates are based on current data and delaying work will increase costs, according to Kraus-Anderson officials who prepared the report for the school board.
Preliminary documents prepared by Baird & Associates project the tax impact to repay this bond over 20 years would be 22 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $20 million, 52 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $25 million and $1.27 per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $30 million.
The larger bonding amounts were presented to the board if it wanted to also proceed with additional projects not in the plan like building a new high school gym, making structural upgrades to the swimming pool and switching to a synthetic turf football field. Any new referendum debt would replace current referendum debt scheduled to be paid off in the next few years. This old debt payoff could lessen the impact of any new bond issues.
The largest expenses are at Ladysmith Middle & High School. Recent renovation of the former Miner Avenue middle school to an elementary building has helped lower projected repair costs for that structure.
Kraus-Anderson Vice President John Huenink told the Ladysmith School Board during a preliminary construction presentation last November that costs could be reduced if the project timeline was shortened.
At last week’s task force meeting, Huenink covered with the group educational program enhancement opportunities including the media center, welcome area, breakout areas for small group instruction, business partnerships, lab space, community education and athletics. There was a short discussion about student skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, curiosity, collaboration, adaptability, and initiative.
The goal of the task force will be to develop a community vision for the future of our district. At the conclusion of the meetings, a the group will provide a report of its findings to the school board this fall for further presentations and discussion.
“The first real bit of input we got from our committee came at the end of this committee, so it was exciting to finally hear their voice. Now, moving forward, we can have more of what they want and what they are looking forward to. We can get more into the project and shape it into what this committee tells us is important in Ladysmith.
Stunkel called the task force a diverse cross-section of community members, but she added the school board will be the panel deciding on proceeding with the project and any referendum.
“The board will have a working session to better define the plan,” Stunkel said. “We are still in the learning stage.”
If the board proceeds with a referendum, a vote is tentatively slated for Spring 2022.
Future task force discussion will focus on budget and tax impact, cost and maintenance priorities, formulating a plan, preparing a board report, refining its recommendation and possibly conducting a community survey.
