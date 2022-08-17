In a banner year for the Rusk County Junior Fair Livestock Project, the effort where youth sell their farm animals at auction generated more than $200,000 in bids.
The Combined Meat Animal Auction was held at the fair on Saturday, this year merging the 47th annual Livestock Auction featuring choice steers, swine, sheep and goats with the 18th annual Small Animal Auction featuring choice chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, game birds and rabbits.
The auction bids including livestock and small animals totaled $204,023. Even when factoring out the $4,000 in bids for the small animals, the livestock portion of the auction still eclipsed two bills at $200,023.
“To the best of my knowledge, it is the first time over $200,000,” said Norb Christman, for Auction Clerk Security Financial Bank.
Only twice in the last 10 years did animal auction sales top $100,000. It did so in 2021 at $112,981 and in 2015 at $108,748.
Bidders and family members of the youth who were showing their animals in the ring packed the round barn at the fairgrounds.
Tops among steer bids were Cecil Builders at $11,074 for an animal shown by Anna Kane, County Line Excavating at $8,938 for an animal shown by Dane Augustine and Bedrock Services LLC at $7,704 for an animal shown by Gage Augustine.
Other top bids included County Line Excavating at $3,953 for a swine shown by Quinleigh Raether, RealDeal G2 Seeds at $782 for a sheep shown by Ava Warner and Owen Martin at $263 for a goat shown by Harmony Velie.
Livestock Project Officer Judy Srp praised participants she called “some of the best buyers and bidders that support our project.”
“We also had some new bidders and buyers as well which was really awesome. All of our kids do such a great job reaching out to them and asking them to participate,” Srp said. “I think this just shows how much they support our kids and the project. We thank all of them immensely.”
Srp also noted the small animal auction participants that were added to the combined totals this year. She added some may not realize there is a small animal auction as well.
“They, too, did very good this year,” Srp said.
There were no dairy animals shown at the auction.
Last year, there were five sheep and two goats while this year there were four sheep and one goat, so the numbers in the total sales on these are pretty negligible.
There were 28 swine last year with an average weight of 270 pounds compared with 33 swine this year with an average weight of 270 pounds, also not a meaningful difference. But the average price per pound was $6.85 in 2021 and $7.18 in 2022.
“Five more swine in 2022 and the higher average price per pound certainly contributed to the larger total sales number,” Christman said.
Last year, there were nine beef steers and three dairy steers so a total of 12 beef animals. The averages last year for beef animals were beef steers at an average weight of 1,383 pounds and an average price per pound of $3.82 and dairy steers at an average weight of 1,348 pounds and an average price per pound of $2.05. Combined last year, the average weight for a beef animal was 1,374 pounds and the average price per pound was $3.38.
This year, there were 23 beef steers and no dairy steers. The average weight for beef steers was 1,343 pounds and the average price per pound was $4.32.
“So, for the beef, while the average weight was down some, the significantly higher number of animals and considerably higher price per pound were by far the largest contributing factors to the larger total sales number,” Christman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.