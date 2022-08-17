Grand Champ

The Rusk County Junior Fair Grand Champion Swine is shown by Hannah Blackstock.

In a banner year for the Rusk County Junior Fair Livestock Project, the effort where youth sell their farm animals at auction generated more than $200,000 in bids.

The Combined Meat Animal Auction was held at the fair on Saturday, this year merging the 47th annual Livestock Auction featuring choice steers, swine, sheep and goats with the 18th annual Small Animal Auction featuring choice chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, game birds and rabbits.

