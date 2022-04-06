Voters put the wraps on the Wisconsin Spring Election, Tuesday, handily passing three area school district ballot initiatives — two for Ladysmith schools and one for Lake Holcombe schools — and also electing a new Ladysmith mayor.
The Ladysmith School District referendum asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved, 611 to 410. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
The Ladysmith School District referendum to issue $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses was approved, 598 to 424.The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school.
For Ladysmith schools, hard work and months of planning paid off.
“The School District of Ladysmith would like to thank everyone who came out to vote,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said. “We are thrilled to announce that both referendum questions passed. This is very exciting for the entire community. Our students now and in the future will benefit from this decision at the polls.”
The Lake Holcombe School District referendum passed easily with 67 percent of the vote, asking voters for permission to exceed the state revenue limit by $875,000 per year beginning with the 2022- 2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses of the district. It was approved, 500-252.
School District Administrator Kurt Lindau expressed his appreciation to all who voted and helped in passing the referendum.
“Thank you to the voters of the Lake Holcombe School District,” he said.
Circuit court judge
Current Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna ran unopposed for Rusk County Circuit Court judge, winning with 1,931 votes. Current Judge Steven P. Anderson did not seek re-election. Circuit Court judges serve 6-year terms that expire at the end of July.
Ladysmith city council
Voters in Ladysmith decided several key council races.
Ladysmith voters decided the race for city mayor with challenger Robert Grotzinger defeating incumbent write-in Kalvin Vacho, 354-145.
Ladysmith voters in City Council District 2 decided their alderman with challenger Nathan Johnson narrowly defeating incumbent Bill Morgan, 24-22.
Ladysmith voters in City Council District 4 decided their alderman with Al Christianson, Sr. defeating Cheyenne Makinia, 75-41.
In District 6, Al Hraban ran unopposed, getting 54 votes.
Ladysmith turnout was about 37.6 percent with 596 of the city’s 1,585 registered voters casing ballots.
School board races
Three seats were decided on the Ladysmith School Board race going to Dustin Mataczynski, 652, Nancy Burmeister, 610, and Jennifer Pearson, 596. Also receiving votes were Melissa Rudack, 384, and Tiffany Johnson, 303.
Two seats on the Flambeau School Board went to write-in challenger Laura Dutter-Nelson with 461 votes and incumbent Doug Verdegan with 356 votes. Also receiving votes were incumbent Luke Fischer with 346 and write-in challenger David Groothousen with 202.
The Bruce School Board race was uncontested with incumbents Dan Robers and Andrea Vohs seeking re-election for 3-year terms. Final results were not immediately available.
A Lake Holcombe School Board race was uncontested with incumbents Debbi Readinger with 579 votes and Jamie Tester-Morfoot with 439 votes each re-elected
County board
All Rusk County Board supervisors were up for re-election.
Contested races decided were District 5, Terry Wedwick, 76, over Arian Knops, 69; District 8, Tom Cudo, 82, over Lyle Lieffring, 66; District 9, Philip Unterschuetz, 70, over Bill McBain Sr., 38; District 10, Jonathon Unterschuetz, 93, over Anton Ziesler, 8; District 14, John Kalepp, 44, over Lisa Dobrowolski, 32; District 16, Lois Goode, 114, over Ryan Heavey, 2; District 17, David Willingham, 91, over Erle Barber IV, 63; and District 19, Shane Sanderson, 34, over Dan Gudis, 17.
Winning unopposed were District 1, Terry DuSell; District 2, Jerry Biller; District 3, Alan Rathsack; District 4, Anthony Hauser; District 6, Robert Stout; District 7, Randy Tatur; District 11, Phil Schneider; District 12, Jim Meyer; District 13 Mark J. Schmitt; District 15, Thomas Hanson; and District 18, Mike Hraban.
All results are unofficial until approved by the Board of Canvassers.
