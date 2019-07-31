Ladysmith officials at the city council’s All Committees meeting Monday, voted 5-0 to approve revised job descriptions for the clerk, treasurer and new deputy clerk-treasurer positions.
The approval came after lengthy debate about the potential emergency the city faced if the council did not act immediately and approve the job descriptions at the July 29 meeting. Officials were told the city hall front office staff could choose to stop working extra hours at any time or refuse to work outside their job descriptions because they currently are being overworked as they cover the duties of the comptroller position that has been vacant for the last several months.
The staffing situation was perceived to be so dire that Mayor Alan Christianson interrupted the debate to announce he was ordering a special city council meeting to consider the matter later in the week.
A city hall staff revision plan eliminates the comptroller position and replaces it with the new deputy clerk-treasurer position. The comptroller’s previous duties then would get assigned to existing city hall staff and the new deputy clerk-treasurer once hired.
The city hall position realignment restructuring occurred after city officials were told there were no qualified applicants for the comptroller vacancy, namely holding a 4-year accounting degree and 3 years of governmental accounting experience. A comptroller is a management-level position responsible for supervising the quality of accounting and financial reporting of an organization.
The comptroller position and its pay of $28.88 per hour would be eliminated. In its place would be a deputy clerk-treasurer job of $22.00 per hour. The city clerk and city treasurer would receive pay hikes, each going from $23.60 per hour to $27.04 per hour. The result would be no change in the total amount paid for these three positions of $76.08 per hour.
Proposed new job descriptions for the restructured city hall positions were passed out at the meeting.
“I think it is an emergency,” said Ald. Jon Fields, who made the motion for the revised job descriptions. “I think we are doing the ladies up front a disservice, and the job is not being done properly. They are doing the best they can.”
“I can’t stop thinking about it. I think it is ridiculous. I don’t think there is one person in this community who wants this drug on another day,” Fields said.
Even with the job descriptions now approved, the council is still scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1.
There are nine applicants for the new deputy clerk-treasurer position. Interviews were scheduled in front of the council’s personnel committee for last week and this week. Names of finalists were not released as interviews are still being held. No one has been hired yet.
City business meetings, which originally had been designed to alternate weeks between all committee recommendation sessions and common council action sessions, have become a series of weekly Monday meetings with actions taking place at both. At times, it needs to be clarified at meetings if motions being made are for recommendation or action by city officials.
The deputy clerk-treasurer position would work as a subordinate to the city clerk and city treasurer. The job description states this position will perform utility billing tasks, assist with cemetery record keeping, maintain the municipal website, receipt incoming mail, assist with posting meetings and help with elections.
City Administrator Al Christianson told the council city hall staff are often performing tasks outside their job descriptions. “There are always new things that are being put on people sometimes because we are reacting to state and federal mandates,” he said.
Ald. Bonnie Stoneberg opposed returning to the comptroller position, even though Christianson announced the city now has received qualified applicants for that position.
“These girls have been maintaining this office shorthanded for two months already, which is really taking a lot of time over and above their regular work hours to do this,” Stoneberg said. “To backtrack now and start all over again I think would be a mistake. If we were to decide at some point down the line a comptroller would be a better fit, I guess we should address that down the line. We have qualified people to do the jobs now the way they have been divided up, and we should at least give it a chance.”
Ald. Marty Reynolds also praised current city hall staff. “I think they have done an exceptional job up there, and the fact they have managed as long as they have is a credit to them and who they are,” he said.
Fields also praised current city hall staff for taking on extra hours and extra responsibilities. “A lot of people in this building are really stepping up and doing their part,” he said.
Meeting discussion then focused on the number of meetings the council holds each week.
“I feel like a lot of these action items are the committee is giving a recommendation to the council where if the committees themselves had the power and if people trust in their local government,” Fields said. “Do we have the power to change that?”
Granting committees to decide city matters would empower two alderman to make decisions instead of the 7-member council.
The discussion swung back to city hall staffing, as Reynolds questioned if the job description passage was really an emergency situation. He said the city knew two months ago its comptroller was resigning. He said city officials at the last council meeting could have empowered a committee to adopt the revised job descriptions.
“The problem is the council hasn’t authorized the all committees meeting or the personnel committee to do any of this, and the all committees doesn’t have the authority,” Reynolds said.
City Attorney Allen Kenyon asked the council what makes the job descriptions an emergency right now.
“This has been hanging out there for two months,” Kenyon said. “What is the emergency tonight? Your failure to plan ahead does not create my emergency.”
Kenyon told the council its policy for years has been to cut staff to the point where important tasks are not getting done.
“It is not an emergency or we would have dealt with it already,” Reynolds said. “I think we have an obligation to deal with this, and I think it is an obligation we should have dealt with prior to tonight. But we didn’t, and it isn’t so how do we get to the point where we continue to move this along?”
Fields said it is an emergency if city hall staff suddenly refuses to cover the comptroller job.
“As of right now, we don’t have an emergency right now,” Reynolds said. “You can’t create an emergency.”
