The 16th annual AMVET’s Post 127 “Honor the Fallen” motorcycle ride and fundraiser will be a fun filled weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14.
“At AMVET’s, we honor our fallen by aiding the living,” Post Commander John Vacho said.
Events start on Friday, May 13, with a Drop Zone Chili/baked potato bar from 4-7 p.m. with affordable prices. Live music by Man2man with Margie-Ann starts at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge as the live music is sponsored by the VMA/Drop Zone and Marquardt Motors of Eau Claire.
The events on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, take place at the VMA/Drop Zone Bar and Grill, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith. All the events are open to the public.
On Saturday, May 14, the days events are in three phases including a breakfast, ride and dinner and raffles. Come for one, two or all three.
The events will be held rain or shine. The Rusk County Transit Commission passenger bus will follow the riders. The bus is free and sign-up will be from 8-11 a.m. on the morning of the event.
Phase 1 on Saturday, May 14, will include a breakfast hosted by Women with Courage Foundation from 8-11 a.m. at the Drop Zone. Breakfast will include eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, biscuits and gravy, cookies and beverage with affordable prices.
Phase two consists of the motorcycle ride beginning at 11 a.m. covering 85 miles in Rusk, Taylor and Chippewa counties with two scheduled stops. The route will be Wis. 27 to County P, to County G, to County V to Wis. 73 with the first stop at Bottoms Up in Jump River.
The ride will continue back to Wis. 73, to County V, to Pioneer Road to County D to Wis. 27 south to County M and stop at Ted’s Timberlodge in Holcombe.
The last leg of the ride will be west on County M to County E north to U.S. 8 back to Ladysmith ending at the VMA/Drop Zone by 4 p.m.
Ride registration is from 8-11 a.m. A donation of $15 for a single rider or $25 for double riders is suggested.
The last phase of the event will take place as the riders return to the VMA/Drop Zone around 3:30-4 p.m. A charcoal chicken dinner will be hosted by the Drop Zone starting around 3 p.m. and served until gone. Affordable prices will be posted at the time of the event.
Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day, many of which people do not have to be present to win. Drawings for prizes will start about 90 minutes after the riders return.
The AMVET Motorcycle raffle ticket will be drawn at 5 p.m. and the VMA “Big” raffle ticket will be drawn at 6 p.m. All raffle prizes will be on display at the Drop Zone starting Wednesday May 11.
These events are open to the public so come on two, three or four wheels and attend all or any part of these events.
All proceeds benefit the Women with Courage Foundation, AMVET’s Post 127, the VMA/Drop Zone, veterans and the community.
