A Tony woman is braving all odds during a tumultuous year and has opened a business in the Mine Plaza in Ladysmith.
LeAnn Kuc has opened Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique and she will have a grand opening Saturday, Feb. 6 as a warm welcome to join other downtown Ladysmith businesses. The shop is named after her daughters Cloe, who’s nickname is Lois, and Kylene, who’s nickname is Bean. Lann represents Kuc.
With a keen eye for both fashion and comfort, Kuc’s boutique offers women’s clothing, jewelry, hats, shoes, blankets and more. Sweaters, shirts and dresses are available in a range of sizes, colors, patterns and textures.
Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique began about two years ago as a business exclusively online. Kuc decided to make the leap to a physical store to provide more exposure of her merchandise to the community.
During Small Business Saturday in November, Kuc had two racks of clothing at Shabby Expressions. Kuc said she was amazed at how well the public took to her style of merchandise and decided it would be a good move to have a physical presence.
Kuc says she herself enjoys being able to see and feel the textures of the fabric when she shops for clothing and knows others feel the same way.
Kuc is brave for opening a business during a pandemic but said, “I know COVID is big and it scares me, but I’m not going to stop chasing my dreams because of it.” She’s staying positive.
As a business owner she enjoys watching the expressions of people as they experience her merchandise and sense of fashion she brings to her store. The clothing she sells is reasonably priced and very stylish, yet comfortable. The clothing is made from fabric that feels soft and comforting.
Kuc said she was nervous about opening a physical store front. She was unsure if she would have enough merchandise for the public to choose from. With more merchandise coming in, her Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique offers a wonderful variety enough to give area residents yet another reason to shop local.
Many of Kuc’s family members have supported her decision to open a physical store front and have helped her with setting up the store. Her daughters helped her during Small Business Saturday, as well as at other times when an extra set of hands was needed.
Shabby Inspirations owner Michelle Nelson has also given Kuc invaluable assistance and encouragement in taking the leap from online to physical business, according to Kuc.
Kuc hopes to be able to offer children’s clothing and in the future, possibly men’s clothing as well. Her passion lies in clothing and she intends to keep that as the focus of her boutique.
Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique will be holding a grand opening 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Punch cards will be available and every $10 will earn a punch. A customer with a punch card with 10 punches is eligible to receive $10 off the next purchase at the boutique.
During the grand opening, customers who spend $100 will get 10 percent off; customers who spend $150 will get 15 percent off.
The first 10 customers who complete a purchase will receive a gift from Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique.
Lois, Lann and Bean Boutique is located in the Miner Plaza in Ladysmith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.