A proposed new Ladysmith city budget calls for a 17.63 percent tax levy hike, increasing property taxes levied by the city to $1.45 million in 2020 compared with $1.23 million the previous year.
At the same time, city expenditures are proposed to decrease 0.23 percent to $4.96 million in 2020 compared with $4.97 million the previous year.
The city’s 2020 budget proposal comes one week after a Ladysmith School District budget draft included a 16.3 percent tax levy cut.
The city council will hold a public hearing on the budget proposal at 5:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4.
City taxes make up only a portion of a total property tax bill that includes taxes levied by multiple taxing jurisdictions like the municipality, school district, county and technical college. In Ladysmith, the school district taxes the most followed closely by the city and then the county.
However, total revenues to the city is increasing only 0.19 percent in 2020 due mainly to transfers from other funds decreasing from $1.18 million in 2019 to $882,884 next year.
The past three city budgets have been balanced to a degree by applying money from the general fund balance, according to City Administrator Al Christianson. For those first two years that balance was then healthy enough to do that as the city’s auditor pointed out in the recent 2018 audit presentation, he stated.
The general fund balance is now unhealthy, being only 8.2 percent of total expenditures, when auditors recommend it to be between 25 and 30 percent. The tax levy increase is needed to help replenish this fund, according to Christianson.
“The city has been very aggressive in street reconstruction, and it is very costly. I am also going to say that when you have a chance to use grant funds to cover a significant portion of reconstruction costs you need to be aggressive to make use of those funds,” Christianson said.
The city’s 2020 budget proposal includes a payment of $108,458 on a new borrowing package that would include the following components, primarily $1.25 million to convert the former U.S. Army Reserve Center into a city garage, another $85,000 for a new skid steer and accessories and $250,000 for more street reconstruction.
The 2020 budget proposal includes $73,804 for one new public works position. A part-time police department officer position is being increased to full-time. Both departments were at one time staffed larger than at present. It is believed city public works has now the same number of workers as it had 49 years ago in 1970.
A 17.6 percent increase in the city levy does not translate into a tax bill that is 17.6 percent higher as the city’s portion of the overall tax bill is only about 11 percent of the total county tax, according to Christianson.
Christianson stated based on the city portion of taxes being only a fraction of a total tax bill, the city’s increase will translate to a 3.5 percent increase on a total tax bill.
“We are trying the best we can for our people and our residents within the considerable constraints put upon us by higher units of government,” Christianson said. “We are trying to protect them better by adding a half-position in the police department. We are trying to keep our public facilities in better shape for them by adding a position on the public works department. We are trying to create a more efficient shop to run our public works operations from the overcrowded and poorly built shop we have operated from for decades.”
