A Sheldon man was arrested Friday in Rusk County following his suspected involvement in the shooting death of his son.
Scott P. O’Brien, 59, was arrested with law enforcement requesting a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm by the Rusk County District Attorney’s office.
O’Brien appeared in custody for a bond hearing via Zoom on Monday, April 12.
Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna argued for a $25,000 cash bond with absolute sobriety for O’Brien. Defense Attorney Ryan Raymond argued for a lower cash bond due to a lack of criminal history.
The court ordered a $10,000 cash bond for O’Brien with the conditions for absolute sobriety and to not possess any firearms. He was released from Rusk County Jail after paying the $10,000 cash bond on Monday, April 12.
Rusk County Dispatch received a non-emergency call from O’Brien at 6:27 p.m., Friday, April 27, that was transferred from a 911 call from Chippewa County Dispatch.
According to a probable cause statement, O’Brien reported to dispatchers having shot and killed his son, Jesse R. O’Brien, 36. His first statement to the dispatcher was, “Hey, ah, Scott O’Brien here. I just killed Jesse O’Brien.”
O’Brien allegedly stated to the dispatcher he had shot Jesse O’Brien in the head in the hallway of his home after being attacked. O’Brien also told the dispatcher that his son had been abusing him for a long time, according to the probable cause statement.
O’Brien said his son had attacked him out of nowhere, saying “I’ll kill you old man.” After making that statement, Jesse allegedly grabbed his father around the neck and threw him to the ground.
To the dispatcher, O’Brien admitted to having several firearms in the home and to shooting his son with a pistol.
Shortly thereafter deputies arrived to the town of Marshall home. They allegedly found O’Brien outside and still talking on the phone with the Rusk County dispatch and smelling of intoxicants.
O’Brien told deputies the pistol used in the shooting was on the counter. Officers located a black .357 revolver with a wood grip handle on the kitchen counter.
According to the probable cause statement, deputies and an officer from the Ladysmith Police Department searched the home for a patient in need of medical attention and for officer safety.
Upon entering the home through an east door between the home and garage, officers found a man in a seated position, leaning against a door to the garage in what appeared to be a lifeless state. The man, identified as Jesse O’Brien, had what appeared to be a head wound and a beer bottle by his feet.
Jesse did not exhibit any signs of life or movement due to the trauma of the head wound.
The Sheldon Ambulance arrived, and EMTs were unable to detect any signs of life with the use an automated external defibrillator, AED.
In an interview at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a Rusk County investigator noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from O’Brien. He told the investigator his son had attacked him again by grabbing him by the neck, throwing him in the dining room and trying to strangle him.
According to the probable cause statement, Jesse told his father “I’ll kill you [expletive].”
O’Brien told the investigator he didn’t know what had caused his son’s attack. O’Brien allegedly said when the attack was over, his son grabbed a beer and walked into the entryway.
Jesse allegedly told his father he was done with him and came at him “full boar.”
When asked by the investigator if he had already gotten the pistol, O’Brien replied, “Stroke of midnight.”
Confused, the investigator questioned O’Brien again about shooting his son. O’Brien admitted to shooting his son once or twice.
When asked if a bullet struck Jesse, O’Brien allegedly said, “killed him deader than [expletive].”
O’Brien told the investigator he didn’t know where he was aiming when he shot Jesse but that it was a “knee jerk reaction.”
“Who wants to kill your son? Nobody,” O’Brien said to the investigator.
Prior to the shooting, O’Brien allegedly drank two-thirds of a bottle of Revel Stoke honey whiskey and had not drunk anything afterwards. The investigator did not notice any markings on O’Brien that could have indicated a physical altercation with Jesse.
Following the interview, O’Brien was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith for a legal blood draw.
At this time, charges have not been filed against O’Brien. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on April 20.
