Bruce trustees are considering turning off one well testing high in manganese to allow residents to continue to use water until a more permanent solution is found.
Monday, Dec. 7 Village Trustees learned the village water supply tested at an acute level for manganese. A utility committee meeting was held Thursday, Dec. 10 to discuss some options and to come up with a plan to get safe drinking water into the hands of residents.
About 30 residents and Wisconsin State Representative Jim Edming attended the meeting to learn about a plan for safe drinking water in the village.
Village President Shane Trott said “unfortunately, there are no quick fixes for this issue.”
Village Employee Darlene Wundrow said through a random process the Department of Natural Resources contacted her toward the end of October and requested a water test between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1. A water sample was sent in on Nov. 10. The DNR asked Wundrow to send another water sample on Nov. 25 without notifying her of the results from the first sample. On Dec. 7 Wundrow was contacted by the DNR to post a notice of unsafe drinking water.
Northern Wisconsin is historically high in manganese. According to the DNR manganese is a naturally-occurring and an essential element in small amounts for healthy bones, for the body to produce glucose, proper development and to heal wounds.
“Manganese may be in your water if it has a rust color, causes staining of faucets, sinks or laundry, or if it has an off taste or odor. Wisconsin has set a groundwater quality enforcement standard for manganese of 300 micrograms per liter (µg/L),” according to the DNR.
Up until recently high levels of manganese, according to Wundrow, were considered an aesthetic concern. New levels have been set which have caused municipalities to make changes to their water without warning.
The Village of Bruce has two active wells. Well 3 tested 1,100 micrograms per liter on two tests. Well 1 tested 500 and 520 micrograms per liter on each test. In 2008 the manganese level was 840 micrograms and wasn’t considered a threat or health concern, according to Wundrow.
Trott said manganese levels at 300 micrograms per liter are considered safe for everyone. At 500 micrograms per liter, manganese is generally considered safe for individuals between 2-50 and is a warning for those outside of that range. Well 3 is close to meeting the standard as being safe for most people.
Members of the utility committee Trott, Galen Brainerd and Kim Grasley discussed the possibility of turning off Well 1 while trustees work to develop a plan to fix the water problem.
Trott said he has spoken with Bruce Fire Chief Jim Locke and has learned that the village could safely turn off Well 1 and keep the water pressure steady for the village. In the event of a fire, Well 3 could immediately be turned on to ensure enough water pressure is available to extinguish the fire.
A large fire could drain the village’s water tower with only one well operating.
If Well 3 needed to be turned back on, and while still at the 1,100 microgram of manganese level, a notice of unsafe drinking water would have to be posted for seven days.
The decision to turn off Well 3 will be considered at the special meeting to be held Dec. 15.
Brainerd said that over the last four or five years the water table has risen, but he was unsure if this increase was related to the increase in manganese levels.
Trott said the village would be seeking to get the opinion of a water expert.
Bruce School District School Administrator Pat Sturzl said upon hearing the water notice, the school immediately provided its student with bottled water. The school has two water filter systems and at the time of the meeting a sample had been sent out for testing.
Since the meeting, results from the Bruce School water showed manganese levels to be very low due to the filtration systems in place. Sturzl said the school would do whatever it takes to ensure safe drinking water for its students.
During the meeting Sturzl offered the school’s electronic message board in front of the school as a way to communicate important information about the village’s water.
Other ways the board is seeking to keep residents information are a One Call system, the county’s emergency alert system, social media, the village’s website and mailing notices. Resident Larry Cabak requested the village send notices through the mail for those residents who are not online.
Brainerd said currently the village is seeking both short and long term solutions to fix the water. Trott said a short term fix is likely three to five years down the line.
In the mean time the village is working on seeking donations for bottled water. Cases of water will be available at the Village Shop. Residents will be able to obtain a ticket to trade in for a case of water.
Trott said, “we don’t want to keep anyone from having water, and we don’t want anyone taking advantage of the available water.”
“Unfortunately, there’s no quick or cheap fix,” said Trott. The committee discussed the possibility of installing a Culligan two-tank filtered water system at Village Hall for residents to bring in containers for safe drinking water.
Trott said Culligan has a five-year lease program that includes the water being tested for bacteria and manganese once a month. Likely the system would need to be monitored and staffed by employees on the payroll or volunteers.
The logistics of allowing people to come into the Village Hall to get water when the Hall is closed still needs to be determined. The board will discuss leasing and installing a filtration system at the Dec. 15 special meeting.
Trott said he wants to look into all the available options to correct the water situation before moving forward. A new filter system could cost $750,000 - $1,200,000 per well, according to Trott’s preliminary research. Also, he said, “I would hate to put money into a new well and in 20 years be in the same spot.”
Edming said he agreed with the committee’s steps and has offered to help the village. “This is a serious issue, and we have to take care of it,” said Edming. He added, “We will do what we have to do.”
Due to COVID-19, some state resources have may not be available as they once were, according to Edming. He hopes to reach out to Congressman Tom Tiffany for additional help and resources.
Trott said he has reached out to Rusk County Emergency Services Director Tom Hall for help as well.
Hall said after speaking with Trott, he has sent a request to the State for a semi truck load of bottled or jugs of drinking water. Help typically starts at the township or village level, then moves up to the county level, then state and then federal level.
Rusk County, as an entity, does not own water, and instead buys it from the City of Ladysmith.
Hall said he plans to discuss some resources for drinking water with the village of Bruce this week. Purchasing bottled water isn’t economical. One option, according to Hall, could be to fill a milk truck with drinking water, but the question becomes how to distribute it.
“While about 60 to 80 percent of the village could likely purchase their own water, it’s the others who can’t that we will have to worry about,” said Hall.
Many residents attending the meeting are hoping village residents will step up to volunteer to help during this water crisis. Stewart Towers said, “the community has to step up.”
The village is hoping to have enough donation of bottled drinking water for two weeks until a Culligan filtered water system can be approved and installed.
Regarding the village water bill, Trott said unfortunately the consensus regarding the water bill will be to not reduce the water rates because the village has to continue to sustain. Water rates are billed by the amount of water each hook up uses. The current water is still safe for laundry, bathing and other non-drinking uses.
Anyone or any businesses willing to donate bottled drinking water to residents in the Village of Bruce can contact the Bruce Village Hall, 715-868-2185.
“We want to take care of everybody,” said Trott.
