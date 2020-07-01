By Jerilea Hendrick
Several area organizations and communities host July 4th family friendly events and activities to celebrate Independence Day this year.
July 3
The annual Exeland Area Association community picnic will be held July 3 at the Exeland community park. There will be a potluck meal where everyone is welcome to bring a dish to pass and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a kid’s Easter egg hunt, bean bag and horse shoes games at 6:30 p.m. The Dixie Nuto Polka Band will provide live music for the evening. At 10 p.m. there will be a fireworks display.
July 4
On July 4, Paradise Shores 4 in Lake Holcombe will have a day of outdoor events beginning at 1 p.m. with events throughout the day and will finish with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
The Winter Chamber of Commerce will have a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 4 in the Winter park.
On Saturday, July 4 the Jump River Lions will have a parade at 11 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament, food and refreshments and tractor pull beginning at noon. Live music will be played after the tractor pull. A fireworks display will be held at dusk.
July 11
Bruce Blue Hills Lion’s Club will hold a fireworks display at the Bruce Fire Hall on Saturday, July 11 at dusk.
Fourth annual Bruce car show and craft fair, sponsored by L’Cars and Classic Auto Collision Center, will be held in downtown Bruce 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11.
Bruce Stock Appreciation Day will be held 4 p.m. to Midnight, Saturday, July 11 in the parking lot of L’Cars and will feature two-thirds of the Lincoln Boys Band, South of 8 and Chris Kroeze. The suggested minimum donation is $1 with all proceeds will go to the Bruce School District’s backpack blessings program. Chris Kroeze will play live 9 p.m. to Midnight.
July 18
The Ladysmith Jaycees will host a fireworks show at dusk on Saturday, July 18, launching from the usual Mardi Gras launch site location across the river from Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.