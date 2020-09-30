The city of Ladysmith took ownership of a former school this summer with a vision of transforming the facility into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs.
City officials continue to discuss options with community groups and developers, working toward applying next spring for a Community Development Block Grant to help fund the redevelopment. Much of the project is still a work in progress.
Work continues to move along, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson.
“I think if everything comes to fruition, it will be a great project for the community. I think these next couple of years here have a lot of good potential for some cool stuff to pop off around town,” Christianson said.
Municipalities are eligible to receive CDBG funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every two years, and the city recently was awarded CDBG money for downtown street improvement projects scheduled for completion in 2021. As a result, the city council is expected to ask the Rusk County Board to apply for CDBG money to put toward the school project on the city’s behalf.
The Ladysmith city council approved buying the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school from the Ladysmith School District for $1 and a small parcel of city-owned land at the high school entrance on Edgewood Avenue. The transaction was completed June 1.
The school board sold the Lindoo site after deciding several years ago to combine middle and high school into its Edgewood Avenue site and renovate the middle school on Miner Avenue for elementary use to reduce costs and better serve declining enrollment.
The city’s involvement in the former elementary school and community center is important for many reasons, according to Ald. Brian Groothousen, who is chairman of the council’s Community Development Committee. Studies have been done that show one of the top factors that draw young adults to a community are the amenities and availability of activities to participate in outside of work and for children, he said.
“Our community has a wonderful outdoor park system but lacks an indoor recreation facility,” Groothousen said. “I think the addition of the gymnasium and cafeteria space at the old elementary school provides a perfect place to allow community groups to offer activities for kids as well as adults. We already have different community groups booking the facility for both youth and adult activities.”
Groothousen believes the portion of the building that is not likely to be used as community center space — mainly the classroom portion — could provide much needed housing in the community. Another study that was presented to the council showed a number of workers in the community commute in from outside of the area, and there is a shortage of workforce housing, he added.
“Offering housing in the form of apartments has many appealing aspects for community members both young and old,” Groothousen said. “It provides housing situations where the renter is not responsible for things like lawn care, snow removal and general outdoor property maintenance. The lack of needing to take care of those things can be attractive to younger adults who are busy with families and careers and older adults who might not want or be able to do these things any longer.”
“Ideally this increase in apartment style housing will also free up more family style homes which seem to be in great demand. Our real estate market definitely seems to be on the upswing as entry level houses seem to be selling quickly,” Groothousen said.
Groothousen also believes a major contributing factor for him backing the city’s purchase of the former elementary school was to ensure the property did not become another eyesore property like the former Methodist Church on Miner Avenue in the city’s downtown. The dilapidated structure now owned by the county has been projected to cost more than $90,000 to raze.
The school board accelerating its timeline to sell the Lindoo Avenue former school property did not give city officials time for the creation of a Tax Incremental District that could be used to assist with improvements to the site to make it more attractive to developers as well as improve the site for community use, according to Groothousen.
“Just selling the site to the highest bidder could have led to a situation similar to the one of the Methodist Church where the community could potentially end up owners of the property anyway if the property was not developed and went back on the tax roll,” Groothousen said. “If the site was sold on the timeline proposed by the school, the city would have had to rely on the site being in the halo zones of existing TIDs to assist in upgrades to the facilities. Now, with the property in the city’s ownership, a TID can be created and a Community Development Block Grant can be applied for to help upgrade the facilities and hopefully bring another large grant source of funding to this community.”
The city council approved Monday the reduction of the existing TID 9 along Port Arthur Road to reduce its value and get below state limits on developing new TIDs. In a related move at its Sept. 28 meeting, the council approved establishing a new TID 12 encompassing the Lindoo Avenue former school site to assist with redeveloping that property. With blight designation, TID 12 becomes eligible for additional funding from other city TIDs. The Joint Review Board made up of all impacted local property taxing jurisdictions is expected to approve the TID changes when it meets this week Thursday.
“I think this project is exactly what the Community Development Block Grant program is about, and we have a very good chance in being awarded one for this project,” Groothousen said. “I believe the city taking over ownership of the school for the time being was in the best interest of the community and that neighborhood.”
Ald. Marty Reynolds, who sits on the city’s Community Development Committee, called the school purchase price of $1 and land swap “affordable.” He also called the building “rock solid,” needing mostly relatively minor repairs.
“We didn’t see justification for allowing it to sit there or just tear it down,” Reynolds said. “It is a sound building, and we believe we can do some good things with it.”
Reynolds also backs developing recreational facilities at the site.
“We are trying to fill an employment gap where we are short, plus it will be nice to have a centralized location for park and recreation facilities,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds hopes site redevelopment can fill a housing need and lead to additional workers for area employers. He cited Beechworth as one employer who left the city recently due to the shortage of enough workers.
“I am hoping this is seen primarily as a housing situation and we can work through developers to put something in the building that is useful,” Reynolds said. “We are hoping we can fill some of these job vacancies.”
Developers have not been specifically identified for the housing portion of the project, but earlier this year city and school officials met together in closed session with a Spooner residential developer.
“We are still not totally sure what direction we want to go with everything,” Christianson said.
City officials are currently developing a building separation plan to isolate the two planned uses for the structure, one for the public community center and the other for the private housing and possible daycare business. Separation would include a firewall between the planned uses with independent utilities for each.
“The utilities would have to be separated too so that would probably be a decent cost,” Christianson said.
The most recent version of the building separation plan shows the cafeteria, gym and office suite remaining publicly owned. The two wings off this common space — one from 1958 and another from 1988 — would be sold to a private housing developer.
There are currently no agreements in place with a developer, according to Christianson.
“No we don’t have an agreement in place. We are keeping in contact with a few different ones,” Christianson said.
Christianson cited a shortage of daycare in the area for continuing discussions with engineers about what parts of the building to identify as public or private uses.
“We have had contact with some of the daycare providers in the area, and they say there is a lot more demand than there are available seats. One of the hindrances to that is available space,” Christianson said. “It would have to make financial sense both for us and child care providers.”
Some classrooms and hallways in the school still have chalkboards, smartboards, custom built-in cabinetry, textbooks and an assortment of miscellaneous school furniture. Items the city did not have a need for were sold to area schools and daycare, according to Christianson. Proceeds from these sales total $2,349.
“There is still quite a bit of miscellaneous stuff that will need to be cleaned out at some point whether going in a dumpster, being sold or possibly being donated to a local non-profit thrift store,” Christianson said.
The building includes an elevator that requires ongoing maintenance and inspection.
Christianson said there may be as many as three interested developers. He declined to specifically identify the developers.
“You don’t want to scare anybody off,” Christianson said.
The current plan calls for the residential portion to be sold to a developer, who would manage its operation. One possible developer identified for city officials between 30 and 40 rental units depending on configuration and number of bedrooms in each.
“That would be up to the individual developer,” Christianson said.
“It would be deeded to them so it goes on the tax roll,” Christianson said. “If everything goes well and this part would get deeded to a developer we would include the blacktop area so they have off-street parking.”
In the original 1950s portion of the building, the downstairs portion of the wing only has windows on the north side with rooms that can be converted to housing. Upstairs there can be housing on both north and south sides of the structure as there are windows looking each direction.
Outdoor recreation facilities to the north of the school also would get a makeover under the current plan that includes relocating soccer nets now by North Cedar Academy and the skate park now in the downtown. The large field area south of Corbett Avenue also could get a layer of new topsoil to reduce flooding that now occurs regularly, especially in the spring thaw.
The Ladysmith city council approved in closed session on Monday, Sept. 14, a lease contract with a community organization for programming at the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school. The contract with Power House Youth Center was announced in open session afterward.
Power House is a Christian organization providing youth with positive alternatives to negative behaviors in a safe, drug free environment. Under terms of the contract Powerhouse will lease the school’s office suite and a classroom and select dates and times for the cafeteria for $1,000 per month. Cafeteria use will be from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays and 7-10 p.m. on Fridays.
The city council has been in talks with other area groups, including North Cedar Academy, over use of the former school and grounds.
Last month, the city’s Community Development Committee approved user rental rates of $25 for two hours usage and $100 for full day usage of the gymnasium including a bathroom off the gym. The council also announced after a recent closed session it too approved the rates at its meeting.
A key component in the project is the former school’s gymnasium. City Hall staff are currently developing a user fee schedule for gym use similar to user agreements now used for city park pavilions.
“You wouldn’t want to lose something like this for the community,” Christianson said. “If the community would lose access to this that would put them in a tough spot.”
The school removed the kitchen stove when it sold the building, but left behind the stainless sink and other food prep equipment.
Much of the redevelopment timeline for redevelopment is contingent on the CDBG application the county is expected to submit to HUD next spring on behalf of the city.
“That would be March of 2021 when you apply and then you find out in September of 2021,” Christianson said.
If HUD does award CDBG funding for the project, it would require a local match. City officials are hopeful if approved its share would be $500,000 to go along with the $1 million CDBG request for a $1.5 million total project.
“The project seems to be moving along,” Christianson said. “We would always like to have things move along quicker, but at the same time if you move along too fast you miss something or lose out on something.”
