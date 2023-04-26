These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from April 1-15. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. This searchable Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property Sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) with the county Register of Deeds. to search, go to https://propertyinfo.revenue.wi.gov/WisconsinProd/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm.
Pondell Rd. David D. and Beverly A. Mankowski, Rice Lake, to Michael G. and Kristi J. Hause, Weyerhaeuser. $400,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N346 Eau Claire Street. Gregory J. and Barbara L. Rogge, Bloomer, to Walter J. and M’liss A. Fier Revocable Trust, Hudson. $800,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Cty Rd I. Paulette M. Forehand, Ladysmith, to David P Forehand, Ladysmith. $127,500. Other/Terminating Decedent’s Interest.
W7662 Hwy 8. Christine M. Flamme Living Trust Dated November 15, 2006, Ladysmith, to Alison Kempen, Ladysmith. $96,600. Other/Gift.
N5058 Rocky Ridge Road. Rose A. Baisden, Ladysmith, to Brandon and Kylee Wimer, Ladysmith. $30,250. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W9490 County Road A. Melissa Wojcik, Ladysmith, to Jody Junk, Ladysmith. $123,600. Other/Judgment.
W8392 E. Parkview Rd. Vicki Richardson, Tyler, Texas, to Michael G. Lovorn, Ladysmith. $320,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N6912 Cty Rd M. James P. and Jeanice M. Simono, Wind Lake, to Eric M. and Marlene E. Sather, Holmen. $425,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Cty Rd D. Alva R .& Malinda Bontrager, Sheldon, to Glen A. & Kathryn M. Bontrager, Sheldon. $1,700. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
W10842 Imalone Rd. Maureen J. Mccarty,Ladysmith, to Carl E.andCristi L. Sorensen, Northfield, Minn. $25,000. Other/Correction.
Vl. Dorothy Mae Overbye, Glen Flora, to Debra Overbye, Glen Flora. $111,900. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N/A. Wisconsin Central Ltd, Homewood, Ill., to Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System, L.L.C., Pittsburg, Kan. $963,503. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale.
Vacant Land Rock Lane E. Keith Fussy, Princeton, Minn., to Douglas and Brenda Garrett, Chippewa Falls. $49,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Highway 8. Anthony E. Daniels and Helen F. Daniels Joint Revocable Trust, Weyerhaeuser, to Anthony E. Daniels Supplemental Needs Trust Dated January 8, 2021, Westby. $650,000. Other/Transfer to Supplemental Needs Trust/Beneficiary of Trust.
W14608 Old 14 Rd. Charles W. Nagle, Chippewa Falls, to Charles W. Nagle Irrevocable Trust Dated March 30, 2023, Chippewa Falls. $2,800. Quit Claim Deed/Into Trust.
County Road W, Town of Strickland. John K. Kendzior, Weyerhaeuser, to Robert Kendzior, Weyerhaeuser. $32,900. Other/Transfer By Affidavit.
N4261 Hwy 40, Bruce, to Ryan J. & Emily L. Booth, Bruce. $210,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N2884 Cty Rd. E. Estate of Kevin Joel Ferron, Roberts, to Melody L Larson-Ferron, Roberts. $224,900. Other/Org Sale.
N7049 Big Pines Ln. Brian M Poulin, Abrams, to Shawn Blaney, Red Wing, Minn. $77,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W6977 Szymula Trail. Michael J. and Cynthia K. Fletschock, Vadnais Heights, Minn., to Thaddeus J. and Angela M. Magee, Prescott. $64,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N4284 Sawdust Road. Mark D. Desjarlais, Ladysmith, to Michele A. Meyers, Exeland. $8,600. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
N4284 Sawdust Road. Michele A. Meyers, Exeland, to Michele A. Meyers, Exeland. $37,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
N5601 Craney Rd. Elaine C. Bratanich, Sheldon, to Haas Sons Properties, Llc, Thorp. $160,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vl, Glen Flora. Leona V. Peterson, Tony, to Alfred V. Peterson, Tony. $28,200. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Vl, Glen Flora. Elaine C. Bratanich, Sheldon, to Larry J Romanowski, Stanley. $28,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Sheep Camp Rd. Georgeann Lynch, Holcombe, to D. L. Lynch, Holcombe. $109,700. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N6040 Gordon Rd. Heather Duesselmann, Wausau, to Carey K. Davis, Colfax. $50,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vl Cty Hwy F. Theodore A. Longinow, Woodbury, Minn., to Jeffrey L. and Ellen A. Alberts, Birchwood. $62,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
530 South Main Street. Dorothy L. Hanson, Bruce, to Karen K. Hanson, Bruce. $300,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Cox Street. Kane’s Rentals Llc, Sheldon, to Ricky J. Irwin Jr., Sheldon. $6,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Xxx 5th Street. Vickie Whiting, Birchwood, to Timothy L. Ling, Weyerhaeuser.$4,300. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
800 E 3rd Street North, Ladysmith, to State of Wisconsin - Dept of Transportation, Superior. $250. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
317 Adams Ave East. Hannah Mae Buhrow, Rice Lake, to Tyrone Blanks, Cumberland. $95,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.