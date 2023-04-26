These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from April 1-15. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. This searchable Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property Sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) with the county Register of Deeds. to search, go to https://propertyinfo.revenue.wi.gov/WisconsinProd/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.