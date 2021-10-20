The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to change rules for private garage construction, expanding the type of building materials that can be used and how these buildings may look compared with nearby homes.
The action removes from the ordinance, the following language: Pole framed and masonry block buildings are not deemed to be residential in character unless sided and trimmed to match the owner’s adjacent dwelling or to match a majority of dwellings located within 200 feet of the subject.
That language had been in the city’s ordinances for about 15 years, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner. He added the change was based on recent high lumber prices and requests for steel siding.
“It didn’t prohibit pole framing, but it did prohibit vertical steel siding and pole barn style siding,” Gorsegner said.
The previous ordinance did not prohibit vertical steel siding on a house, only on structures adjacent to a dwelling. He said steel structures now can be made “to look pretty sharp.”
“Why the verbage was put in there to begin with is anyone’s guess,” Gorsegner said.
Some existing pole framed buildings in the city pre-date the council’s ordinance change more than a decade ago.
No changes were made to existing setback ordinances. The only changes involve removing the requirement a structure’s exterior siding must match the owner’s adjacent dwelling or to match a majority of dwellings located within 200 feet.
In other matters, the council:
— Took no action on releasing a Request for Proposal for development of the former animal shelter parcels south of College Avenue roughly between E. Second Street S and E. Fourth Street S. Concerns were raised doing so now might not allow enough time for developers to respond competitively.
— Approved a new lease for Westlake Enterprises in the city facility adjoining Rockwell Automation. The lease continues the existing lease, annually increasing monthly rent paid to the city by $50.
— Discussed a quiet zone proposal and safety concerns about Tanker Road that meets Wis. 27 inside the highway railroad crossing gates. “If the [Wisconsin Department of Transportation] doesn’t see it as a problem and CN [Railroad] doesn’t see it as a problem, I am not sure where we go with it,” said Ald. Marty Reynolds, a proponent of a quiet zone in the city to silence train horns required at all at-grade crossings under federal law. No action was taken.
— Heard concerns raised about the new raised curb concrete median installed on Lake Avenue at W. Fifth Street as part of a recent highway resurfacing done by the state. Ald. Bill Morgan said drivers might run onto the median in a snowfall of only a few inches if it is not appropriately marked. Gorsegner told Morgan state officials are not planning to mark the areas with upright fiberglass markers of some kind. Gorsegner added if the state doesn’t provide the safety markers, the city may have to even if it is done with cones.
— Unanimously approved the $31,718 cost of engineering work within the city limits linked to a future DOT repaving of U.S. 8 from Ladysmith to Glen Flora. The city’s responsibility is only from River Avenue to roughly the east end of the Rusk County Fairgrounds.
— Heard the former Faith United Methodist Church will be razed sometime in October. The Rusk County Highway Department had been slated to complete the project, but that task has now been contracted through Haas Sons Construction.
