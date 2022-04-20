The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0 on Monday, April 11, to issue a Request for Proposal on development of the former animal shelter property.
The RFP would be based on a subdivision plan prepared for the council by the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson.
A preliminary draft feasibility study prepared by SEH in 2019 shows 10 new lots could be platted and developed on the city-owned property as part of a proposed new residential subdivision on the south side of Ladysmith. The development site is roughly bordered by Phillips Avenue on the north, E. Fourth Street S on the east, Flambeau River on the south and E. Third Street S on west.
Documents then showed a $354,640 total projected cost for new infrastructure, including earthwork, grading, utilities, storm sewer and pond and street improvements. The cost would break down to about $36,000 per lot.
Lots ranged in size from one-quarter to one-half acre.
A preserved conservancy outlot is proposed along Flambeau River.
The original plan would give developers an idea about potential site designs and costs, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. He said the RFP could be advertised by the end of April, giving about one month for developers to submit site proposals.
“Preferably it would be workforce, but if someone wants to come in with market rate that would be a bit above typical workforce housing as it is described I wouldn’t see an issue with that either. We have needs everywhere across the board,” Christianson said.
There was no discussion by council members before the decision.
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing on special assessments for curb and gutter, water main and sanitary sewer main installation on property fronting the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac. There were no comments from the public.
— Voted 5-0, with one abstention, to approve a 7-year agriculture land lease of 35 acres across three sites with Bill Parker of BP farms at $55 per acre.
— Discussed government owned properties in the city, estimated by council members at about 140 buildings owned by the city and about 170 buildings owned by the county. Ald. Marty Reynolds cited these figures, arguing for remodeling and repurposing properties as a cost-effective alternative to building new. He also cited interest in asphalt work at the Rusk County Animal Shelter. He also cited apron replacement at the Fritz Avenue multi-tenant building. Proposals also are being sought to repair or replace a loading dock on the east side of city-owned building now housing Rockwell Automation. In a related matter, Reynolds said the city has about 1,500 water distribution valves to exercise once every two years, and the council should consider adding at least one more public works staff person during budget planning for 2023.
— Discussed possible future Community Development Block Grant street projects for 2024. A street priority list was distributed showing current and next year planning projects as well as others in the 5 and 10 year plans. Larger projects on heavily traveled streets should be targeted for CDBG funding, according to Christianson. This includes Miner Avenue between E. Third and W. Sixth now slated for planning in 2023. The council also was asked to consider resurfacing as a cheaper alternative if the underground utilities are sound.
— Announced the city council reorganization meeting would be Tuesday, April 19.
— Announced a ribbon cutting is planned for 5 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the former State Bank of Ladysmith building, 102 W. Second St., in the city’s downtown. New owner Tyrel Sikora recently bought the building and is renovating the interior space.
