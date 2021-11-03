The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, to extend the purchase offer closing date for the former Lindoo Avenue elementary school as city leaders seek funding to help develop the site for workforce homes and community center recreational uses.
It was stated at the Oct. 25 meeting the former school did not qualify for historical grant funding sought to help with the development.
The entire property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was consolidating its grades from three to two buildings.
Earlier this year, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation of Oshkosh as the school’s exclusive developer.
The city council has agreed to sell 3.25 acres of land that includes the school and adjacent playground area immediately north of the building. Another 1.24 acres of land immediately west of the school that includes a driveway and parking lot would remain under city ownership, but would be open for use by both the city and Northpointe.
Northpointe is proposing 33 rental units inside the school. In the lower level there would be nine units each with 1 bedroom, three units each with 2 bedrooms and one unit with 3 bedrooms. In the first level there would be 10 units each with 1 bedroom, eight units each with 2 bedrooms and two units each with 3 bedrooms. It also is proposing seven townhome units and garages immediately north of the school.
As part of the sale agreement, Northpointe will obtain at its expense a Phase I Environmental Report and Phase II Environmental Report prior to closing. Northpointe will also obtain city approval and commitment to a $1.65 million Community Development Block Grant and an upfront Tax Increment District in an amount to fill the financial gap in the project. Both sources of financing are to be negotiated through a developer agreement. The developer also will obtain a $600,000 Affordable Housing Program Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. It will also obtain a Part 1 from the State Historic Preservation Office allowing the project to qualify for Historic Tax Credits.
“The building didn’t qualify for historic tax credits,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said. “Even though it is an old historic building, the 1991 gym that was added on, in the eyes of the state Historic Preservation Office, made it not qualify even though it was done in the same brick.”
An outcome of not qualifying for the historical grant means redevelopment won’t be required to follow strict building preservation guidelines that come with accepting such funds.
“They feel that this application and one other they are going to put in they will be able to cover everything inside and out on both the city side and the private side,” Christianson said.
The developer now may be considering more modest interior accommodations without the historical designation.
“We are trying to get the most economical project possible for some much needed housing and community space,” Christianson said.
The council’s decision last week extends the original Dec. 31 closing date to May 1, 2022.
Council member John Pohlman III expressed concern about extending the closing date 5 more months. He asked if the council’s action limits the city if another developer comes along with an offer better than the one from Northpointe.
“This locks us in,” Pohlman said.
Christianson informed the council there hasn’t been much demand.
“My phone hasn’t been ringing off the hook with other offers, either,” Christianson said.
In a related matter, the council voted 6-0 to commit up to $250,000 in Tax Increment District funds to assist with project costs associated with developing workforce housing and indoor and outdoor recreational space. The decision also directs the city administrator to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Administration Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant. This $250,000 is the same amount the city agreed to commit last spring.
Also last week, the council:
— Voted 6-0 to approve an $8,480 Verdegan Construction bid to install framework for a new Famous Persons Mural at the former farmers market site along W. Fourth Street between Lake and Miner avenues. Only one bid was received.
— Presented a new collaborative community coordinator position between the city, Rusk County and Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation. The proposal is for a new position scheduled for 20 hours a week to coordinate recreational activities in the area.
— Heard Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs report the department received a $7,500 grant from Enbridge to be used to purchase 16 new pagers. Typically the department with 28 current members buys 4 or 5 new pagers each year at a cost of $450 per unit.
