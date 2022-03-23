During the Emergency Management Services committee meeting on March 9, committee members approved a motion to rent a home for the full time Rusk County EMTs.
The Ladysmith home is across the street from the Ladysmith Fire Department.
Hiring for the five additional EMT’s closed on Friday, March 11. The hiring five full time EMT’s will allow for a 24 hour, 7 day coverage of services. Two EMT’s will work each shift.
The two bedroom home will be rented for one-year for $850 per month plus about $200 monthly utilities. There is also the possibility of adding another bedroom if needed. Other building modifications would need improvement to entrance steps and a shower.
According to Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado, the opportunity of renting this home is the quickest and most flexible solution to having crew quarters for overnight EMT’s. The county will continue to look for more permanent quarters.
Albarado also requested a $6,000 budget to purchase two beds, chairs, a washer and dryer and a few items for the kitchen. Ambulance internet could be moved from the current location in the Ladysmith Fire Hall to the
County supervisor Phil Schneider requested a move in date no sooner than May 1 to allow time for building improvements to be completed.
The motion will move to the personnel committee for approval.
Committee members have continued their search for space on a tower for radio communication. Rusk County Jail Captain George Murray said more research will be done. The county would not be notified if they are selected after putting an application in for space on the tower until the tower construction is completed. Several more towers are expected to be constructed in Rusk County.
The next Emergency Management Services meeting will be held 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 13 in the Rusk County Government Center.
