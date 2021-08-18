The Rusk County Junior Fair Livestock Project Auction wrangled $112,981 in total bids Saturday night, completing another year of dedication by area youngsters who raised market animals. The tally is a massive 59.3 percent increase from the last sale in 2019 with $70,916 in total bids.
There was no livestock sale last year with fair events canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, the Rusk County Jr. Fair returned in a big way, Aug. 12-15, at the Ladysmith fairgrounds. Fair patrons enjoyed a host of grandstand activities like two nights of Pro Rodeo action and a Sunday horse pull. The slate of events also featured games, tantalizing food, live music and animal attractions.
The PRCA Pro Rodeo packed the grandstands both nights as fans witnessed events like tie down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding.
Ticket Sales were $21,005 of which $16,165 came in during the fair.
Rodeo revenue was $24,435 of which $16,380 came in during the fair.
“We did not sell a lot of tickets like we have in the past, but people just showed up and bought them,” UW-Extension Fairgrounds Coordinator Charmaine Riddle.
Swine continues to lead the way at the Livestock Project with 28 entries compared with nine beef steer, five sheep, three dairy steer and two goats among the 47 total animals in the auction.
Swine also show a greater return on the investment with an average sale price of $6.85 per pound compared with per-pound averages of $5.60 for sheep, $5.38 for goats, $4.48 for beef steer and $2.05 for dairy steer.
For perspective there were 28 swine auctioned in 2018 and 16 swine in 2019. There were 49 large animals sold at auction in 2018 and 34 entries in 2019.
It was a very good turnout, according to according to Ladysmith Market President Norb Christman at Security Financial Bank.
“Everyone is very appreciative of the support for the livestock project,” Christman said.
These totals do not include the results from the Small Animal Livestock Auction.
Swine typically sell for $1,000 or more. Dairy and beef steer bids can surpass $3,000.
A few swine this year tipped the scales, selling for more than $3,000.
The grand champion beef steer raised by Bristol Osborn sold for $7,464 to Kane Construction.
The grand champion dairy steer raised by Sidney Heath sold for $3,087 to Martin-4 Trucking.
The grand champion swine raised by Chloe Lee sold for $1,869 to James Games/Flambeau River Outfitters.
The grand champion sheep raised by Katrina Stanger sold for $880 to Kane’s Construction & Roofing.
The grand champion goat raised by Spencer Hautamaki sold for $375 to Conrath Meats.
Changing demographics could be playing a role in the auction totals as the decline in rural farms continues in the state.
For the first time in modern dairy history (since Wisconsin became a dairy state), the number of licensed dairy herds in the state fell below 7,000.
As of Dec. 1, 2020, the number stood at 6,949 – a decline of 343 from the 7,292 of a year ago. The loss of nearly 400 dairy operations is rather severe, but not as bad as the prior year, when 818 dairies closed.
