A Sheldon man is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 18 for hearing following his suspected involvement in the shooting death of his son.
Scott P. O’Brien, 59, was arrested April 9 for the offense of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm. Formal charges have not yet been filed.
O’Brien has been released from the Rusk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and while on bond cannot have possession of any firearm and must maintain absolute sobriety.
At 6:27 p.m., Friday, April 9 the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911-call from O’Brien to reporting he had shot and killed his son, Jesse R. O’Brien, 36. According to the probable cause statement, O’Brien reported having been abused by his son for some time and in a physical altercation, had used a .357 revolver to shoot his son.
Upon arrival, deputies found O’Brien intoxicated and standing in his driveway. Deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.
Jesse O’Brien was found inside the home and did not exhibit any signs of life due to his wound.
O’Brien called the incident a “knee jerk reaction” and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith for a legal blood draw.
He will return to Rusk County Circuit Court on May 18 for a hearing.
