The Flambeau School Board approved a back to school plan to allow students to have four face-to-face days of instruction and one day of virtual learning.
In a special meeting on Aug. 4, Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley presented the back to school plan to school board members and a room full of parents, staff and community members.
The proposed plan allows students to have a choice between four days of face-to-face instruction and with Wednesdays as a virtual day or 100 percent virtual learning. Schley said faculty and staff have undergone a great deal of planning and in the event of a total school closure, a backup plan is in place to go completely virtual.
In a parent survey, 70 percent of parents responding want to see students return to school full time.
Students registered to learn virtually can return to school if the virtual format is not successful for them; however the school will discourage students moving back and forth between the two formats.
Throughout the school year, administrators and the school board will re-evaluate and make updates as needed to continually meet the needs of students.
Masks will be required for student kindergarten and up inside the building. Students will have breaks with the masks and teachers are encouraged to take the classroom outside as much as possible. Administrators are looking at designating certain areas outside for each class.
When the mask order is lifted, hopefully on Sept. 28, the school may resort to requiring masks only in the hallways.
At the high school level, students will have a block schedule of four 90-minute classes consisting of two core classes and two electives. In the event of a complete closure, four classes will be far easier for students to manage than seven. There will be less mixing of cohorts with the fewer classes.
Guidance counselor Jodi Zimmer said the middle school will stay with an eight period day, mostly because those students are already in cohorts. One Department of Public Instruction recommendation is to keep students in cohorts to limit a possible spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing protocols will be in place throughout the school and in classrooms. Schley said that if there is an outbreak, cohorts allow the Rusk County Public Health Department more efficiency in tracing the outbreak back to a specific student cohort.
Hallways will be more challenging to enforce social distancing. School buses will have social distancing enforced and families will sit together. Masks will be required while on school buses. Following the morning route, buses will be sanitized.
This year the option of pass or fail will not be an option.
School board member Mike Schuetz asked about the availability of microphones for classrooms. Schley said all elementary classrooms have been equipped with microphones. Classes will be live streamed throughout the day and recorded.
School Psychologist Brianna Edington said virtual learning is a very different learning environment and there will be checks and balances in place to help support students and families.
The estimated time learning in virtual learning is less than that of traditional learning environments. A parent expressed concern about children can stay on the learning path in only a few hours of instruction a day. School board member Linda Applebee said, “it takes time and it’s hard for parents if they’re not teachers.”
The school is expecting to serve meals in the classroom and at this time there will not be a salad bar. Meals for virtual students will be served similar to summer school with a pick up day on Wednesday. For face-to-face learners, a sack lunch will be sent home on Tuesday to be eaten on Wednesday.
Parents will be encouraged to screen their children daily at home before school. School board president Julie Hauser said, “parents have a great responsibility for their students going to school healthy; they have to be diligent.”
Schley said this year parents will need to be careful about not giving Tylenol to students to help them make it through the day. Student with symptoms of COVID-19 will need to be picked up from school within 60 minutes. It will not be required that ill students undergo a COVID-19 test, but it will be suggested.
Students who have a COVID-19 test must be 24 hours symptom free and without medication before returning to school. Any student who is within close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will be required to have a 14-day quarantine period.
Any student who is quarantined can attend school virtually during that period.
Schuetz sought more control for the Flambeau community to determine the reopening protocol for the school and a possible closure. Schuetz said, “I took an oath, and I think it time to stand as a community to do what is best for our student and not let government set decisions.” He requested 48-hour notice to the school board before a pending school closure due to COVID-19.
During the open forum several parents and community members spoke. Jenny Hughes said she was deciding between home schooling or sending her children to school this year. Schley said the teachers have undergone a lot of training and will continue to train for virtual learning and to make this year more successful.
Hauser concurred saying, “we’re looking for a better experience this time.” With more time to plan, school board members are hopeful the reopening will be more successful.
Parent Lori Applebee sought a plan for seniors, to ensure they will still have a successful academic year and not feel as though they are being pushed out despite the many unknowns. Applebee requested the credit limit be waived this year for students taking college courses.
Later in the meeting, after consideration, school board members approved waiving the limit of college courses high school students can take.
Parent Lauren Baselt expressed concern and asked for consideration for meeting the social aspect of students. With social distancing, masks and virtual learning, it could affect students, particularly the younger students social needs during this time. Baselt acknowledge it’s hard to know what to expect this year, but hopes teachers will make attempts to meet social-emotional needs of students.
This year will see a large number of changes and the school is asking parents to be flexible and supportive.
The next Flambeau school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.